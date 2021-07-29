IND vs SL 2021: If top 3 fire, Team India can beat Sri Lanka despite weak batting lineup: Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that while Sri Lanka have a definite advantage going into the deciding T20I, Team India can still triumph if the top 3 in their batting line-up rise to the occasion.

Team India and Sri Lanka will meet in the deciding T20I on Thursday after the hosts defeated a weak Indian outfit in the second game on Wednesday. The visitors were forced to play with just five batsmen, with others put in isolation after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra admitted that it will be a tough task for Team India to beat Sri Lanka considering the lack of depth in their batting. He stated:

“Due to the extraordinary circumstances, Team India are weak in the batting. If you look at the batting line-up available for Team India, Shikhar Dhawan has Ruturaj Gaikwad as opening partner followed by Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana and then Bhuvneshwar Kumar."

Speaking about the lack of genuine batsmen in the starting XI, Chopra went on to say that this is not real a batting line-up. He said;

"That’s not really a batting lineup. There is no depth in it. Yes, there is quality but it is not proven. These youngsters have only just entered international cricket. You cannot expect them to win matches immediately. Of course, we need to be hopeful but Sri Lanka definitely have the edge now.”

Chopra, however, added that all is not lost for Team India. Giving the example of Sunrisers Hyderabad, he pointed out that T20 games can be won with a solid top 3. Chopra elaborated:

“I am sure what Rahul (Dravid) will be telling everyone is that in T20 matches, if the top 3 perform well, then you don’t need a lot from those batting at 5,6 and 7."

Chopra talked about how Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and Kane Williamson helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad win matches in the IPL in the past, despite having a lower middle order.

"Take the case of Sunrisers Hyderabad. When Dhawan was playing for them, the top three - Dhawan, David Warner and Kane Williamson - mostly did the job for them. If Team India score 150 batting first, they can still beat Sri Lanka. The visitors will bat if they win the toss. And if they lose, the Lankans are going to send Team India into bat.”

Team India skipper hails young side despite defeat

Reflecting on the loss in the 2nd T20I, Team India skipper Dhawan admitted that the side did not put up enough runs on the board. He, however, praised the young side for putting up a tough fight and making life difficult for Sri Lanka. Dhawan said at the post-match conference:

“The surface had turn, and it was stopping a bit. Of course, we knew one batsman was short, and we knew we had to construct the innings smartly, and we had to content ourselves at some point. We were 10-15 runs short."

Dhawan credited the fighting attitude of his young team. He said:

"However, I am very proud of the boys because we gave a very good fight. That never-say-die attitude is amazing. Hats off to the boys for taking the game to the last game over defending just 132. Credit to both bowlers and batters.”

The final T20I of the three-match series will be played in Colombo on Thursday.

