IND vs SL 2021: "India's cautious batting cost them the second T20I" - Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan feels India's batting was the main reason why they lost the second T20I against Sri Lanka. He opined the Indian bowling did a fine job by taking the game deep, but the batsmen just didn't put enough runs on the board.

Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 and eight other players who were in close contact with him had to be isolated. This left India with just five proper batting options to select in their XI. The cautious approach from batsmen was visible as they looked to keep wickets in hand until the death overs.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan believes that while the batsmen kept wickets in hand, they weren't able to get the acceleration required.

"After 15 overs, India were 95 or 96 runs with just two wickets down. When you have a cautious approach, you set the platform for the last five overs and get to 150. But I feel they fell 20-25 runs short," Zaheer Khan stated.

I will not get into criticizing the bowlers: Zaheer Khan

The Indian bowling was brilliant on the day, and kept on picking wickets at regular intervals. With 20 runs needed off two overs, the visitors looked to be favorites to win the game.

However, a full-toss from Bhuvneshwar Kumar was deposited into the stands by Chamika Karunaratne and that turned the momentum in Sri Lanka's favour. But Zaheer Khan still maintained that India's bowling should not be blamed for the loss as it was them who made a match out of it.

"I will not get into criticizing the bowlers. If you just look at bowling in isolation, it was a fantastic effort by the Indian team. They have made the game out of it, there is no doubt about that. For me, the turning point was when the Indian team batted," Zaheer Khan concluded.

