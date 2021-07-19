IND vs SL 2021: "I had already told everyone" - Ishan Kishan on hitting a first-ball six

Ishan Kishan has revealed that he had already told everyone in the dressing room that he will hit the first ball he faces for a six.

Ishan Kishan smashed 59 runs off just 42 deliveries on his debut ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The knock helped Team India register an easy seven-wicket win with more than 13 overs to spare.

During a post-match interview with Sony Sports, Ajay Jadeja asked Ishan Kishan if he had spoken to Suryakumar Yadav before going in to bat. The diminutive wicketkeeper-batsman responded that he had already made up his mind that the first ball had to go for a six.

He said:

"Actually, everyone knew it, inside also I had already told everyone that once I go, wherever the first ball is, I will hit it for a six. Because the odds were in my favor - birthday plus a good pitch and I was playing my first ODI and I felt I could target him."

Ishan Kishan, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday on Sunday, added that the knock was a return gift from his side. He observed:

"The most special thing was that it was my birthday and I was playing my first ODI. Everyone asks for a return gift, so I always wanted to give it by playing a good knock and helping the team win."

Ishan Kishan danced down the track off the first ball he faced and smacked Dhananjaya de Silva for a six over long-on. His Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav had also hit a six off the first ball he faced in international cricket.

"Dravid Sir had already told me during practice that I will bat at No.3" - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan had also scored a fifty on his T20I debut

Ishan Kishan pointed out that Rahul Dravid had conveyed to him beforehand that he would be batting at the No.3 spot. He elaborated:

"Dravid Sir had already told me during the practice sessions that I will bat at No.3. So whatever practice I had to do with the new ball, obviously I was doing for a long time. It was not something that we decided during the match, it was decided beforehand."

Ishan Kishan signed off by sharing his light-hearted conversation with Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

"I told him [Dhawan] to just forget all that and just give me the strike. If I am able to hit it, why not continue hitting," Kishan said.

Dhawan mentioned in the post-match presentation ceremony that he was asking Ishan Kishan to take it slightly easy in the middle. The youngster did not heed to his skipper's advice and smashed eight fours and two sixes during the course of his knock.

My dream turning into reality and there is no better feeling. Wearing the India blue is such an honor. Thank you everyone for your wishes and support. The goal remains to continue the hard work, giving it my all for my country 🇮🇳💙😍 pic.twitter.com/YzjWtSjnT2 — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) July 18, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava