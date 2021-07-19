IND vs SL 2021: "It will be difficult to ignore Ishan, Shaw for the T20 World Cup"- Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the way youngsters like Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw have batted in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, it will be difficult for the selectors to overlook them for the T20 World Cup.

Shaw was fearless in his approach as he scored 43 runs off just 24 balls. Ishan marked his ODI debut with a scintillating and attacking half-century, scoring 59 runs off 42 deliveries.

Sri Lanka had absolutely no answer to the onslaught from the duo.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Harbhajan Singh explained why such players with X-factor are crucial for winning the T20 World Cup. He feels this is the brand of cricket that India need to play to win T20 silverware.

"You can judge a player on his performances. The way Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan have batted in an international game shows how capable they are and is will be difficult to ignore them for the T20 World Cup. If you want to win the World Cup you need players like these. They don't see who is bowling in the opposition. They just back their natural game," Harbhajan Singh asserted.

If selectors have to replace a senior player for a youngster, they should: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh feels the selectors need to pick a squad based on performance and not on the reputation of some of the senior players.

He believes these talented youngsters have match-winning ability and feels it is necessary to unleash them on a global event like the T20 World Cup.

Harbhajan Singh also heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav and reckons the 30-year-old has cemented his place for the showpiece event.

"They should not be ignored based on their performances. Even if selectors have to replace a senior player, they should go ahead and do it. I also feel Suryakumar Yadav has sealed his place for the T20 World Cup. He not only plays attacking brand of cricket, but is also capable of preserving his wicket and scoring quickly at the same time," Harbhajan Singh concluded.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava