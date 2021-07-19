IND vs SL 2021: "Kudos to the team" - Shikhar Dhawan reacts after first win as India captain

Shikhar Dhawan-led India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Sunday (July 18) night in Colombo to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

Dhawan, who led the team from the front with an unbeaten half-century, credited his team-mates after clinching first win as India captain. Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Twitter:

"Kudos to the team on a fantastic start. Well done to our debutants. Great team effort by everyone."

Kudos to the team on a fantastic start 👏 Well done to our debutants. Great team effort by everyone 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YVFvd9shrd — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2021

Batting first, Sri Lanka came back strong in the death overs to post 261 runs on the board. Chamika Karunaratne played a crucial knock of 43 runs off just 35 deliveries to guide the hosts to a challenging total after a sluggish start.

In pursuit, Prithvi Shaw cashed in on the new ball, playing some sublime shots. Before he got out on 43 runs, India were already at 58 within 5.3 overs. Debutant Ishan Kishan also looked all set, announcing his arrival with a six and a four.

Ishan and Shikhar Dhawan added 85 runs for the second wicket as India looked in a hurry to finish off the game. Dhawan also got into his elements and paced his innings to perfection.

After Ishan Kishan got out at 59 and Manish Pandey failed to grab another opportunity, it was the skipper and another debutant Suryakumar Yadav, who took the Men in Blue home.

A dream start to the tour for the Men in Blue 🇮🇳

Tell us your favourite moment from today's win 👇🏽



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/QYC4z57UgI) now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/HCCsM10vDI — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 18, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 86 runs while Suryakumar chipped in with 31 as they went 1-0 up in the series.

Prithvi, Ishan finished the game within 15 overs: Shikhar Dhawan

Prithvi Shaw (Credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at the end of the game, Dhawan lauded young Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan, who set up the run chase brilliantly with free-flowing knocks.

"When we batted, it was great to watch from the other end. Great strength to have them. The way the young boys play IPL, get so much exposure, their confidence level is very high," Shikhar Dhawan said.

"The way Prithvi and Ishan batted, they finished the game in the first 15 overs. I thought about it (his hundred) but there were not many runs left. So the focus was on being not out. Even when Surya came in and batted, it looked so easy. I was like maybe I have to improve my skill," he added.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava