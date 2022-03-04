"Legendary" - Dinesh Karthik reacts after a fan accurately predicts Virat Kohli's score, dismissal mode in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

An Indian cricket fan on Twitter made an accurate prediction of Virat Kohli's score, his mode of dismissal (including bowler), and also described his reaction after getting out in the Mohali Test. Almost all the predictions proved to be right in the end, leaving Twitter stunned.

Even Dinesh Karthik took note of the tweet and was stunned to witness the precise foretelling. He replied to the fan's tweet and described the prediction as 'legendary'.

In his 100th Test appearance today, Kohli (45 in 76 balls) looked in great touch before Lasith Embuldeniya cleaned him up with a beautiful delivery in the 44th over. A visibly distraught Kohli made the long walk to the pavilion.

On the eve of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, a fan with the Twitter handle (shruti #100) shocked everyone with accurate predictions about Kohli's innings. The tweet read:

"Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked 😳😳 and will nod his head in disappointment."

Amazed by the accurate prediction, Dinesh Karthik commented:

"Prediction level: Legendary."

Until my body and my fitness is supporting me, I will continue to play with this intent and passion: Virat Kohli

After representing India for the 100th time today, Virat Kohli revealed that moving forward, he intends to continue with the same intent and passion until he remains fit. Speaking at the post-day press conference, Virat Kohli shed some light on his road map ahead and said:

"That's the plan. My intent has been the same from the first day that I need to play to make the team win and play every match with complete commitment. My mindset is not going to change. Until my body and my fitness is supporting me, I will continue to play with this intent and passion.

He added:

"And it's very important to find joy in the game which you should feel always. Fortunately, I've always felt that and still do. So, it's been a lot of hard work to reach here but it will take equal hard work going ahead and I am ready for it."

Team India reached 357/6 at stumps on Day One. Rishabh Pant was the star with the bat as he scored a counter-attacking knock of 96 runs.

