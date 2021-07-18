IND vs SL 2021: “Lost a bit of focus after being hit on the head” – Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw expressed his disappointment at getting out right after being hit on the head in the fifth over of the Indian innings off Dushmantha Chameera’s bowling in the first ODI in Colombo. The Indian opener stated that he lost a bit of focus after the blow to his helmet.

Prithvi Shaw’s 24-ball 43 helped India race to 57 after five overs in their chase of 263. An array of gorgeous strokes from Prithvi Shaw’s willow helped India gain a significant advantage and significantly brought down the required run rate. He was awarded the Man of the Match ahead of the half centurions – Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan.

“It’s fine now (about the blow to the helmet). Rahul (Dravid) sir didn’t say anything when I went in. I just went with my instinct and waited for the loose balls. Obviously wanted to keep the scoreboard ticking. Pitch was very nice. The pitch was good in the first innings, and it got better in the second innings. And I like facing fast bowlers. I was disappointed with the shot when I got out. I lost a bit of focus after I was hit on the head,” said Prithvi Shaw in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Strokeplay of the highest order from @PrithviShaw #INDvsSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 18, 2021

Prithvi Shaw’s first match for India since Adelaide Test in 2020

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka happens to be Prithvi Shaw’s first outing for the national side since the side’s debacle in the day-night Adelaide Test in 2020. He registered scores of 0 and four as India put in one of their worst performances, getting bowled out for a record low of 36 in the second innings.

Prithvi Shaw lost his place in the side to Shubman Gill in the national side. Less than three months later, he led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title, where he amassed 827 runs – the most by any batsman in the tournament’s history. He also became the first cricketer to register three 150+ scores in a single series/tournament.

He also had a great start in the IPL 2021, registering 308 runs at a strike rate of 166.5. There seems to be no looking for the 21-year-old Mumbai star.

