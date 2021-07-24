IND vs SL 2021: "Not many teams in Asia take the field with such a mentality" - Ramiz Raja lauds India for fielding 5 debutants

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja hailed the Rahul Dravid-led Indian team management for distributing caps to five players in the final ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Friday (July 23).

With the series already in the bag, it was time to audition for some of the vacant slots in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Although India lost the match by three wickets, Ramiz Raja heaped praise on the team’s “mentality” for taking such a bold call.

“Five players were handed debuts for the third ODI which is a very good thing. It was a great decision by the management. Though they have won the series already, there are not many teams in Asia that take the field with such a mentality,” Raja said on his YouTube channel.

It was the first time since 1980 five Indians had played their first ODI together. And they didn’t go down without a fight. Chasing 227 to register their first home ODI win against India since July 2012, Sri Lanka were comfortably placed at 144 for 1.

While debutant Krishnappa Gowtham (1 for 49) provided the initial breakthrough, two other newbies in left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya (2 for 34) and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (3 for 54) ensured the Lankans toiled hard before eventually getting over the line with 48 balls remaining.

“A win or loss doesn’t bother him much” – Ramiz Raja praises the Indian legend

India registered their ninth successive bilateral ODI series win over Sri Lanka [Credits: BCCI]

It was the first assignment for Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the senior Indian team. Not only did he seal a maiden series win, but he also enabled 17 of the 20 players to feature in the three-match series – Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Varun Chakravarthy being the absentees.

Ramiz Raja was particularly impressed with the batting legend’s decision to try out five new players in the final ODI without bothering about the result and contributing to India’s already rich bench strength.

“Several teams select their final XI in a reserved manner despite winning the series. They have a timid approach for introducing fresh talent, with a fear of losing the game. But you won’t expect such things when Rahul Dravid is around. The reason is – he has a completely different mindset.

“A win or loss doesn’t bother him much. He might have got the directive to test the bench strength, especially after capturing the series. So that, the canvas of Indian cricket gets bigger and new players could be introduced who can serve the country in future,” Raja, who scored, 8,674 runs from 57 Tests and 198 ODIs, added.

The old foes are now scheduled to play three T20Is starting Sunday (July 25) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The outcome is not a foregone conclusion after a spirited performance by the hosts in the last two ODIs.What is for certain, though, is that Rahul Dravid will give game-time to those three players who warmed the bench during the 50-over leg.

