IND vs SL 2021: "Prithvi Shaw is a better one-day and T20 player than a Test player" - Muttiah Muralitharan

Former legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan believes opener Prithvi Shaw is more suited to white-ball cricket and could be dangerous if he gets going. Shaw had a forgetful tour of Australia as he was dropped after a horror batting display in the pink-ball Test.

But Muttiah Muralitharan feels Prithvi Shaw's impact in white-ball cricket could be similar to that of former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag. Shaw's counter-attacking style of batting puts the opposition under immense pressure.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Muttiah Muralitharan stated Prithvi Shaw is important to this Indian team because he can help them post huge totals.

"For me, Prithvi Shaw is a better one-day and T20 player than a Test player because the way he plays is like Sehwag. He puts the bowling side under pressure and if he scores big then India have a good chance of winning because they will post a huge total within a short frame of time," Muralitharan opined.

Prithvi Shaw doesn't have the fear of getting out: Muttiah Muralitharan

Muralitharan believes one of the biggest qualities in Prithvi Shaw's batting is his fearlessness. The youngster does get out occasionally playing a rash shot, but the Sri Lankan legend wants the Indian team to back Shaw to play his natural game.

Muttiah Muralitharan also reckons the opening combination of Shaw and skipper Shikhar Dhawan will work out well. Prithvi Shaw's ability to take on the opposition bowling will allow Dhawan time to get his eye in.

"Prithvi Shaw doesn't have the fear of getting out. That is a plus point because you need such players to win matches and India should encourage him (to play his natural game). Shikhar can go on normally and Prithvi can damage the bowling if he stays on the wicket and that is a big advantage for India," Muralitharan concluded.

