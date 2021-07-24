IND vs SL 2021: "Proud moment for me and my family" - Deepak Chahar after handing debut cap to brother Rahul Chahar

Team India all-rounder Deepak Chahar handed debut cap to brother Rahul Chahar as the Men in Blue presented five debut caps during the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday night at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Along with Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana made their ODI debuts as well. While India didn't manage to win the game, it was a great exposure for the young cricketers.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar took to Instagram to share the moment where he handed the debut cap to Rahul Chahar. Along with the video, the all-rounder, who played a match-winning knock in the 2nd ODI, wrote:

"Another day another proud moment for me and my family we all dreamed of this day together and very well bowled chote @rdchahar1 many more To come."

Rahul Chahar had a decent outing on debut, returning with 3/54 in his 10 overs. He gave India slight hope of making a comeback but the visitors didn't have enough runs on the board to defend the target. Batting first, India posted only 225 runs which was chased down with eight overs to spare.

Rahul Chahar gained experience from his IPL stint: Suryakumar Yadav

Addressing a press conference at the end of the match, Suryakumar Yadav stated that young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has grown in confidence from his IPL stint with defending champions Mumbai Indians.

“He’s been doing this for us every now and then, for Mumbai Indians also and he’s got a lot of confidence from there. I still remember the first game of this season in Chennai, things didn’t go his way but the way he bounced back and got the support from the team management was really nice to see.” Suryakumar Yadav told in the post-match interview

With the ODIs now done and dusted, the focus will shift onto the three-match T20I series, starting July 25 (Sunday).

Edited by Diptanil Roy