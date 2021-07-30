IND vs SL 2021: Rahul Dravid gives his thoughts on taking up full-time India coaching job

Rahul Dravid has given a much-awaited reply to questions about him taking up a full-time role as Team India's head coach. Dravid said that although he has enjoyed the experience of leading the young team in Sri Lanka, he hasn't thought about continuing it further.

Although he has successfully managed India's under-19 and 'A' teams in the past, this tour was Rahul Dravid's first as a head coach of a senior international team. Given his image among the cricket fraternity, it was naturally - and optimistically - seen as a stepping stone towards a full-time role.

However, the batting legend remained non-commital and simply pointed at a 'lot of challenges' in the role.

"I have enjoyed this experience. I have not really thought of anything far ahead. To be honest with you, I am happy doing what I am doing. For me, I have not given it any other thought except this tour and getting through this tour and enjoying the experience. I love working with these guys, it's pretty great. And no, I haven't given it any thought really. You know, there are a lot of challenges doing a full-time role so I really don't know," Dravid said on Friday.

Rahul Dravid has been touted as a potential head coach ever since his retirement in 2012. However, pundits and former cricketers close to him have often suggested that the 48-year-old is reluctant to put up with the immense travel and trips away from home that come with the job.

How Rahul Dravid's first coaching assignment with India turned out

Rahul Dravid's first coaching assignment in Sri Lanka was a moderate success story. Under him, the Shikhar Dhawan-led team trounced the hosts 2-1 in the ODI series, losing only the final dead rubber where they had handed out as many as five debut caps.

The T20I series, which concluded with a 2-1 Sri Lankan win on Thursday, had also started on a positive note with a 38-run victory. However, Krunal Pandya testing positive for COVID-19 and isolation for his eight close contacts derailed the run and allowed Sri Lanka to clinch the next two games.

