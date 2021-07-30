IND vs SL 2021: "Sanju Samson couldn't have got a better opportunity to prove himself"- Kamran Akmal

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has been left disappointed by the performance of Sanju Samson on Sri Lanka tour. The 26-year-old failed to make a mark in the T20I series and finished the tour with a duck in the final T20I.

India had just five batting options in the last two matches, as eight players were isolated after coming in close contact with Krunal Pandya, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kamran Akmal felt this was a golden opportunity for Samson to make a strong case for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kamran Akmal explained how Samson didn't use the experience that he had gained from the IPL and domestic cricket on the international stage.

"There were a lot of expectations from Sanju Samson to perform and take India out of the pressure situation. He has ample experience having scored three hundreds in the IPL and also has experience of playing domestic cricket. But unfortunately in international cricket we aren't able to see the focus and shots that he shows in the IPL. He couldn't have got a better opportunity to prove himself," Kamran Akmal stated.

Kamran Akmal heaps praise on Wanindu Hasaranga

Kamran Akmal was impressed with Wanindu Hasaranga's performance in the ODI and T20I series. The leg-spinning all-rounder saved his best for the last, picking up four wickets in the third T20I.

Congratulations @OfficialSLC on a special series win. Hope they turn a corner now. World cricket is stronger with a strong SL side. And Hasaranga is a star👌🏻👏🏻 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/eapPHu9sQp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 29, 2021

A unique quality of Hasaranga that Akmal shed light on was his ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs, something that the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan used to do well.

"Since the time Hasaranga arrived in Sri Lankan cricket, he is dominating world cricket. At home, in the West Indies and in Pakistan too he was picking wickets. It is a good thing for Sri Lanka cricket that after Muralitharan there has come a spinner who can pick wickets in the middle-overs," Kamran Akmal concluded.

Hasaranga has the potential to become a world-class all-rounder. Samson, on the other hand, might now have to wait quite a while to play for India again.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava