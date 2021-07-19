IND vs SL 2021: "Shikhar Dhawan is a strong contender for T20 World Cup" - Deep Dasgupta

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes Shikhar Dhawan has emerged as a strong contender for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman.

The ongoing series against Sri Lanka holds a lot of importance for Dhawan with the global T20 meet to follow. Deep Dasgupta feels the experienced batsman will be in the fray for a T20 World Cup spot.

Kudos to the team on a fantastic start 👏 Well done to our debutants. Great team effort by everyone 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YVFvd9shrd — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2021

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"This series is huge for Shikhar Dhawan. 50 overs format is his strongest suit according to me but the way he is batting, he is not only relevant for the 2023 World Cup, he is also relevant for the T20 World Cup."

Shikhar Dhawan, who has been appointed as Team India skipper for the first time, showed immense maturity to bat until the end and guide his side home in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan showed their flamboyance, targeting the new ball while Dhawan happily took a step backward.

Shikhar Dhawan's knock was filled with experience: Deep Dasgupta

A dream start to the tour for the Men in Blue 🇮🇳

Tell us your favourite moment from today's win 👇🏽



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/QYC4z57UgI) now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/HCCsM10vDI — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 18, 2021

Dhawan remained unbeaten on 86 runs from 95 balls as the Men in Blue went past the target in 36.4 overs. Deep Dasgupta showered praise on Shikhar Dhawan for pacing his innings to perfection.

"This knock was filled with experience. Dhawan was happy to take a step back when Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan played their shots. As soon as these two got out, Dhawan picked up his strike rate and finished his innings with a 90+ strike rate. That's what you want to see in an experienced batsman.

"He (Dhawan) did not compete with Prithvi Shaw, who actually is his competitor for the opener's slot. He has shown a lot of faith in himself, his ability and batted with responsibility. So a huge plus for Shikhar Dhawan according to me. All in all, this was not a mere win, but a statement made," Deep Dasgupta said.

The second match of the series will be played on July 20 (Tuesday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava