IND vs SL 2021: Team India adds 5 new players to the squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I - Reports

Team India has lost nine players from the squad for the Sri Lanka T20I series after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from Krunal, players recognized as close contacts - Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal - will reportedly miss the last two matches.

Cricbuzz reported on Wednesday (July 28) that Team India has decided to add five net bowlers to the main squad for the remaining two T20Is.

Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, and Simarjeet Singh are now reportedly part of the Indian squad and are in line to make their T20I debuts later tonight.

JUST IN: SL-IND 2nd T20I to go ahead as scheduled



BCCI add Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh to the squad.



Dhawan will lead the side.https://t.co/m52nYJBlG5#SLvIND — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) July 28, 2021

The five bowlers traveled to Sri Lanka with Team India to help the batters with their net practice. Only Sandeep Warrier and Arshdeep Singh have the experience of playing in the IPL.

Hence, it will be interesting to see which players make it to the Indian playing XI tonight in Colombo.

All you need to know about the five new additions to Team India

Sandeep Warrier has played for the India 'A' team

Simarjeet Singh is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who plays domestic cricket for Delhi. He has 18 wickets to his name in 15 T20s.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Sandeep Warrier has picked up 53 wickets in 54 T20 appearances, while Chennai Super Kings' left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has taken 33 wickets in 30 T20 matches.

Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Porel were members of the Punjab Kings squad in IPL 2021. Singh is a left-arm pacer who has scalped 29 wickets in 24 T20s, whereas Porel has dismissed the opposition batters 29 times in 19 T20 matches.

It will be exciting to see if any of the five bowlers receive their maiden international cap and get a chance to represent Team India.

