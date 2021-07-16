IND vs SL 2021: Team India train under the lights in Colombo

Team India held their first training session under the lights at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo ahead of their first ODI against Sri Lanka on July 18 (Sunday).

In a video uploaded by the BCCI on Twitter, the cricketers could be seen undergoing an intense training session. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who take on the responsibility of being the vice-captain of the team, sweated it out at the nets. Meanwhile, young Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan looked calm and composed with the bat.

Watch the clip here:

After the session, interim head coach Rahul Dravid was seen talking to the cricketers in a huddle. This will be his first assignment as India's head coach and the former India skipper will look to build on his reputation as the India A coach.

The young cricketers are really excited to work with Dravid. Suryakumar Yadav recently said that having the former cricketer around is a big boost for the team.

"Rahul sir staying around each and every individual in this camp is the biggest boost. So it is really good to have him around. A very calm and composed man and I am really excited for this tournament," said Suryakumar Yadav.

It is important to take the feel of playing under lights: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Team India's vice-captain for this series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, stressed that it was important to train under the lights ahead of the series. Speaking in the video uploaded by the BCCI, Bhuvneshwar said:

"It was important to take the feel of playing under the lights especially for the batsmen because it becomes a bit difficult for them to judge the ball. Two sessions before the first ODI will be really helpful for the cricketers to get used to it."

Ishan Kishan, who is on his second international tour, also echoed the same sentiments. The young southpaw stated:

"Initially, I think it was a little difficult for everyone but later on, I think we settled in very well."

India will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka followed by as many T20Is matches on the current tour.

