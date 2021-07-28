IND vs. SL 2021: "That's a weird XI"- Fans react as India's COVID-restricted team takes the field

Team India has had to make some forceful changes to their playing XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Krunal Pandya had tested positive for COVID-19, and thus eight players that were in close contact with him were isolated immediately.

Although all the other players returned negative results from their COVID tests, India had just 11 players from the main squad available for selection.

They have handed T20I debuts to four players - Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, and Chetan Sakariya.

Twitter reacts to India's new-look playing XI

Fans on Twitter are excited to see how this new-look India will perform. Here is how they reacted to India's playing XI:

That feel when a CSKian makes his debut for India after Years.. pic.twitter.com/N5e1N67qHM — MSDian™ (@Ashwin_tweetz) July 28, 2021

Covid or not, Devdutt Padikkal has rightfully earned his T20I cap. An amazing talent who's set the stage on fire over the last year or so.



Kohli be wyling with the IPL retentions coming up too. #INDvSL — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) July 28, 2021

Excited for Padikkal and Gaikwad's debut.



Could also see Dhawan in full anchor mode today. Good old days!#SLvIND — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) July 28, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad & Devdutt Padikkal make T20I debut in today's match. Thank to Rahul Dravid sir for giving opportunity to young talent 👏

Indian Cricket Fans right now 💪#INDvSL #SLvsIND #T20I pic.twitter.com/w9kkYknMy7 — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) July 28, 2021

All the best 👍 to all 4 debutants @NitishRana_27 @devdpd07 @Sakariya55 Rituraj Gaikwad.

1 more reason to remember this Sri Lanka tour.

13 debuts so far ....

Hope I am correct !#IndvsSL — Ajay Ratra (@ajratra) July 28, 2021

Nitish Rana getting his Indian T20I Debut Cap from Kuldeep Yadav 💜 #SLvIND #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eSXyVjDFcQ — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) July 28, 2021

Devdutt Paddikal and Rituraj Gaikwad are good but keep your eyes on KKR blood Nitish Rana 💪🏻 — Anshuman (@OyeAnshuman) July 28, 2021

India will go ahead with three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Kuldeep has picked up 39 wickets from 20 T20Is but has lost his place in the team in recent times. He has a brilliant opportunity to prove his critics wrong in this fixture.

Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy will also be auditioning for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

This is also a golden opportunity for the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have performed well in the IPL.

Padikkal had a stellar 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign where he scored four hundreds on the trot, while Gaikwad showed his class when playing for CSK.

Chetan Sakariya was impressive on his ODI debut as he picked up a couple of wickets. He will also be eyeing a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad as he brings variety being a left-arm pacer.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar slotted in to bat at No.6, India's batting looks incredibly thin. However, India has proved time and again that when they have their backs to the wall, they have enough strength to bounce back.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar