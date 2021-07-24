“Things started changing after I came to Mumbai Indians in 2018” - Suryakumar Yadav

Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that his fortunes have taken a turn for the good ever since he started representing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. The 30-year-old made his ODI debut in the first one-dayer against Sri Lanka and was named man of the series for registering scores of 31 not out, 53 and 40 in the three-match series.

India went down to Sri Lanka by three wickets (D/L method) in the final ODI in Colombo but clinched the series 2-1. At a post-match conference, Suryakumar Yadav said that he became a more mature cricketer after he started playing for MI. He explained:

“I have always been batting the same that I am batting right now. After I came to Mumbai Indians in 2018, things started changing a bit. I got to know what my responsibility is. How to go about my game and how can I take it one step ahead. That’s when I started practicing even more. I talked to all the players who knew me really well since the last 5-6 years. I am happy with the way things are going.”

Speaking about his bold stroke play, Suryakumar Yadav stated that playing cricket in Mumbai has taught him a lot and made him tougher as a batsman. He added:

“Talking about the strokes, I have been a Mumbai boy. So, whenever you grow up in Mumbai, the types of cricket you get over there, club games and domestic cricket, they are very challenging. There, automatically I have to think what strokes I have to play on that kind of wickets. The same thing I have carried on to the international stage as well. I will be doing the same things, just try to keep things simple and follow my routine.”

#TeamIndia fight back hard but Sri Lanka win the 3rd #SLvIND ODI by 3 wickets.



India finish the ODI series 2-1 👊



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/7LRDbx0DLM pic.twitter.com/xFo9hy4NrB — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2021

From now on, it is all in my hands: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut in the home series against England after what seemed like a never-ending wait. Asked if he feels he belongs at international level now, the cricketer replied:

“Obviously, it’s a dream playing for India. There has been a lot of effort, pride and patience behind this. It has been worth the wait and I am really happy about it. From now on, how I build it, it is all in my hands. And I am really excited for the journey ahead.”

WATCH:📽️ Avishka Fernando after winning the 3rd ODI | Sri Lanka vs India 2021 - https://t.co/RfcDp8XISl#SLvIND — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 23, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav has so far featured in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is and has scored 124 and 89 runs respectively.

Edited by Prem Deshpande