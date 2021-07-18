IND vs SL 2021: Twitter slams Manish Pandey for missing out on yet another opportunity

Manish Pandey has been one of India's biggest disappointment stories in recent times. He has been in and around the Indian team for quite some time but has failed to cement his spot in the set-up. It can be argued that Manish Pandey has not been given enough opportunities but that is largely because other players have outperformed him.

When the Indian team for the 2nd ODI was announced, many questioned Pandey's selection over Sanju Samson. However, it was later revealed that Samson was injured. Manish Pandey was given the opportunity to bat at number four ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. India were in a comfortable situation and Pandey had enough time to settle in.

He took his time to get in, but what followed attracted a lot of criticism from Team India's fans. After scoring 26 runs and being well set, Pandey threw away his wicket in an attempt to play a big shot. The required run-rate was very low and there was absolutely no need to try something special.

Twitter users slammed Manish Pandey for once again giving away a good start. Here are some of the reactions:

Manish Pandey has missed another opportunity. When will he learn to perform on international stage. #INDvSL — Crick Boundary (@BoundaryCrick) July 18, 2021

I think its over for Manish Pandey

Its bitter truth



Samson Will join playing XI for next match. — Bharadwaj ji (@DarogaaJi) July 18, 2021

Unfortunately game has moved away from Manish Pandey like player. He was treated fair or not, he took his chances or not, these things can be debated. But one thing for sure he is playing last few matches in Indian Colours. Bit sad, had high expectations from him :( — Andy (@WeBleedBlue007) July 18, 2021

Manish Pandey ending both his and our misery. Really pathetic batting after brilliance from Shaw and Kishan #INDvsSL #ManishPandey — Cric Maddy (@MaddyCric) July 18, 2021

It hurts the way Manish Pandey is playing his game. A talented cricketer is trying hard to destroy his own cricketing carrer @CricCrazyJohns @vikrantgupta73 @BoriaMajumdar #INDvsSL — sagar kumar swain (@sagarkumar1041) July 18, 2021

2 more innings for Manish Pandey to save his career otherwise god bless you #INDvsSL — Vimal Rawat 🇮🇳 (@Vimal0147) July 18, 2021

Manish pandey... U missed another opportunity 😞... #INDvSL — Rupam Dhar (@RupamDh01467220) July 18, 2021

If Manish Pandey keeps playing in this manner he will struggle to get a IPL gig next- SRH already dropped him to force a change #SLvIND #INDvSL — AADZ Fully Vaccinated (@AADZ13) July 18, 2021

Manish pandey- one 4 or 6 and than dot dot dot..REPEAT ....out #INDvSL #SLvIND — GOAT (@GoatCricket) July 18, 2021

Idk why the hell @BCCI still holding with Manish Pandey if he really not in the plan for the future... Missing every opportunity to prove his worth.#INDvsSL — Santhana Kumar (@sandy_twitz) July 18, 2021

Final opportunity for Manish Pandey to prove his worth

Competition in the current Indian team is at its peak and Manish Pandey's constant failures are not helping his cause. He has got an opportunity in this series as many of the main players are in England. A failure against Sri Lanka could be the end of the road for Pandey.

In the first ODI against the Islanders, all Indian batsmen except Pandey made their presence felt. Prithvi Shaw provided a great start, Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut, while Shikhar Dhawan stayed unbeaten until the very end. Suryakumar Yadav, who faced just 20 balls, managed to make an impressive 31.

India won the first ODI by seven wickets in just 36.4 overs after chasing down the target of 263 with ease. If someone has to make way for Sanju Samson in the next game, it will most likely be Manish Pandey. The second ODI is scheduled to take place on July 20. India have a 1-0 lead and will look to continue their good form.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee