IND vs SL 2021: Watch - Rahul Chahar grabs a stunning caught and bowled to dismiss Avishka Fernando

Spinner Rahul Chahar grabbed a perfect caught and bowled to draw the first blood for India against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I in Colombo. The Islanders got off to a decent start in pursuit of 82 runs set by the Men in Blue batting first.

Rahul Chahar's stunning effort

The incident took place in the sixth over as Rahul Chahar produced a brilliant piece of athleticism off his own bowling. Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando was lining up for a pull shot but Rahul Chahar pulled back the length which spun away from the batsman.

The ball found the toe end of Avishka's bat and Rahul Chahar dived across to his right to complete the catch with both hands. Despite the dismissal, Sri Lanka were placed at 25/1 with only 57 runs required to seal the series.

Watch the clip here:

Sri Lankan openers Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka continued their good run in the series. They stitched a 25-run stand on a sluggish wicket to give the Islanders a great start after an outstanding job by the bowlers.

Wanindu Hasaranga scalps 4/9 as Sri Lanka restrict India for 81 runs

Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates his 24th birthday with a spectacular spellhttps://t.co/JeJLzJQ8Tj | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/hiFnMBF1Rh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 29, 2021

The Men in Blue looked in all sorts of trouble ever since Shikhar Dhawan opted to bat first after winning the toss. Dusmantha Chameera dismissed Dhawan in the first over and since then, it was Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka all over the Indian batting.

Kuldeep Yadav was the highest run-scorer with 23 runs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with 16 runs. Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the only three batters to cross the single-digit mark.

The tail-enders, including Rahul Chahar and Chetan Sakariya, showed intent but Sri Lankan bowlers dominated the proceedings.

The Sri Lankan captain grabbed two outstanding catches and then backed Hasaranga's four-wicket haul with two more wickets to restrict India to 81/8 at the end of the 20 overs.

Edited by Rohit Mishra