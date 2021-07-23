IND vs SL 2021: [Watch] Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious thigh-five after winning toss in 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan's famous thigh-five celebration, which was hitherto limited to his on-field catches, made its appearance at the toss on Friday. The left-handed batsman won the toss for the first time in his international captaincy career and uncorked the celebration with a massive roar in the dugout.

Shikhar Dhawan also waved all around the stadium, hilariously receiving applause from his teammates and a limited audience. You can watch the video of the incident here:

#TeamIndia have won the toss and they will bat first #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/51qWQOtePK — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 23, 2021

India lost the toss in the last two games and were asked to chase twice. But Shikhar Dhawan and co. were up to the task on both occasions. The visitors won the first game by seven wickets, led by the skipper's unbeaten 86 and followed it up with a nail-biting three-wicket victory in the second ODI.

Shikhar Dhawan opted to bat first in the third and final ODI before announcing a whopping six changes to the team, including five debutants. Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Krishnappa Gowtham and Rahul Chahar will all play their first ODI games on Friday. Navdeep Saini is the final change.

"We would like to finish the series on a high" - Shikhar Dhawan

After the toss, Shikhar Dhawan spoke about the excitement in the Indian team and their willingness to finish the three-match ODI series on a high. He said:

"We will bat first. We haven't batted first and I feel the wicket is much better and we want to put a good total on the board. We have six changes and five debutants coming in. We are motivated. We would like to finish the series on a high and are quite excited to come on the ground. With the youngsters coming in, we are really looking forward."

The third encounter could be a high-scoring one with the youngsters looking to cash in on the opportunity.

Edited by Samya Majumdar