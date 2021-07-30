IND vs SL 2021: "We would be a little disappointed" - Rahul Dravid reacts to Sanju Samson's lean patch with the bat

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson's poor outings in the Indian jersey continued yet again as he struggled to capitalise on the opportunity in Sri Lanka.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the top-order, Sanju Samson was tipped to utilise the chance and make a case for himself ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

For the amount of talent Sanju Samson possesses his T20 numbers for India have been ordinary. 117 runs in 10 inns at SR of 110 with no 30+ score. Since 2020, he has always batted in the Top 4. With absence of regular batsmen this was a good opportunity for Sanju to make an impact — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 29, 2021

Despite the poor showing, Samson has got the backing of his head coach Rahul Dravid. Addressing the press at the end of the series, Dravid said:

"I think to be honest it is not the easiest condition to bat in. Obviously, he got a chance in the one-day game and got a very good start of 46 runs, but in the T20s he probably batted well in the first one, however the last one couple of wickets have been a bit challenging."

"But I guess when we look back on the series we would be a little disappointed but having said that I think it is not only Sanju, I think a lot of these young guys are talented young kids and terrific players, and we need to be patient," he added.

Sanju Samson got off to a good start in the third ODI but failed to convert the start to a big innings when his team needed it the most. He scored 46 runs in the third ODI before managing only seven runs, including a duck in the last two T20Is.

The Kerala-born cricketer has copped a lot of criticism for his shortcomings and his T20I career might be in danger of ending after this series.

Will Always Support You Sanju ❤❤ I Am With You In This Your Bad Time In International ❤❤ You Will Improve Yourself Very Soon ❤ Love You king#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/wy2OlcUMcT — Dinesh Kumar (@DineshDhindhwal) July 29, 2021

Hopeful of doing well, Sanju Samson has the ability: Aakash Chopra

Ahead of the 3rd T20I, former India opener Aakash Chopra had also offered support to the under-fire wicket-keeper batsman to bounce back soon. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I am still hopeful of Sanju Samson doing well. I know he is not batting at the position that he is comfortable at. Sanju Samson has only played nine matches. You have expectations from those players who, you know, have the capability. Sanju Samson has that ability to perform. He is comparatively more experienced compared to the others, may be not at the international level but definitely in the IPL. He has been playing the IPL for a long time and is even the captain of a franchise (Rajasthan Royals). I have high hopes from him.”

So far, Sanju Samson has accumulated only 117 runs from 10 matches with the highest score of 27, which is quite low considering the talent he possesses.

