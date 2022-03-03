"If KL Rahul was available, Mayank Agarwal might not have been in the XI" - Aakash Chopra on the Sri Lanka series' importance for the latter

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka is extremely crucial for Mayank Agarwal.

Agarwal scored 150 and 62 runs respectively in the two innings of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. He also started the South Africa tour on a promising note but his returns diminished as the series progressed.

Aakash Chopra previewed the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He said the following about Agarwal getting a chance to open in KL Rahul's absence:

"It is an extremely important series for Mayank Agarwal because KL Rahul was in South Africa and was doing well. It is possible once Rohit came and if KL Rahul was available, Mayank might not have been in the XI. He is getting an opportunity to perform here again, his numbers at home are unbelievable. That's your opportunity Mayank, go and grab it."

While acknowledging that Dushmantha Chameera had the wood over Rohit Sharma in the T20I series, the former India opener expects the latter to bounce back in the Test matches. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Rohit Sharma - I see no problem whatsoever except Dushmantha Chameera because he has dismissed him a lot of times in T20Is but he likes this team. He had scored 264 runs against this team, he had hit a lot."

Rohit will be captaining Team India for the first time in Test cricket. He will hope to lead from the front and make a handsome contribution with the bat.

"Virat Kohli has popularized and glamorized this format" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test for Team India

Aakash Chopra also highlighted Virat Kohli's love affair with Test match cricket. He explained:

"Last but not the least, it is Kohli's 100th Test match, there will be a lot of focus on it. The crowd is allowed, I am so happy because the guy has done so much for Test cricket. Virat Kohli has made this format, he has a romance with Test cricket and has popularized and glamorized this format."

The renowned commentator concluded by hoping that the former India skipper would make the milestone Test memorable with his performance with the bat. Aakash Chopra observed:

"He has been a fantastic servant of Test cricket. He is the guy who thrives on the crowd's energy. I really hope that Kohli scores runs and the milestone matches always bring something big. Let's see, where he goes."

Kohli will hope to end his long wait for an international century in his 100th Test. He has also not scored a century in the three Tests he has played in Mohali.

