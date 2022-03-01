"It is not a given that Virat Kohli will always play at No.3" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer expressing his preference for the position

Aakash Chopra reckons Shreyas Iyer could continue to bat at No.3 for Team India in T20Is. He feels Virat Kohli could be promoted to bat at the top of the order in such a scenario.

With Kohli taking a break during the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Iyer got an elevation in the batting order. He made the best use of the opportunity by smoking 204 runs in the three-match series without getting dismissed.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Shreyas Iyer could take Kohli's customary batting position. He observed:

"Shreyas Iyer put his stamp on the three matches against Sri Lanka. He has asked a very good question from all of us and the selectors. He was asked about his preferred position, he said No.3. Virat Kohli bats at No.3 but it is not a given that Virat will always play at No.3."

The former Indian cricketer shared the batting lineup the Men In Blue can field in such a scenario. Chopra explained:

"Virat can also open with Rohit. Just think about it, Virat with Rohit Sharma as openers and then you have got Shreyas at No.3, Rahul at No.4, Rishabh at No.5, SKY or Hardik at No.6 or whatever, look in terms of the options."

Team India certainly have a plethora of riches in the middle order at the moment. It would be a tough task for the selectors and team management to choose between multiple options.

"Shreyas Iyer was taking the confidence forward but not the runs" - Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer played as per the demands of the situation

Aakash Chopra highlighted the attributes Shreyas Iyer brought to the table in the three T20Is against Sri Lanka. He elaborated:

"The special thing about the three innings was that he was taking the confidence forward but not the runs. Started from zero every single time, the same discipline, passion, determination and temperament, the ability to finish matches and to play different roles."

The reputed commentator feels Iyer's exploits with the bat could put pressure on Rishabh Pant. Chopra said:

"He has been absolutely stellar. In my opinion, he will definitely be part of the team. Whether he gets to play or not, I really don't know. He should 100% play in ODIs, there is no doubt about that. He is not putting pressure on Suryakumar Yadav but Rishabh Pant."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Shreyas Iyer has done what he could when he got the chance at number 3. Consistency, strike rate and approach lot of things to like. #INDvSL Shreyas Iyer has done what he could when he got the chance at number 3. Consistency, strike rate and approach lot of things to like. #INDvSL

Pant has not set the stage on fire in T20Is to date. He might have to pull up his socks to retain his place in the Indian side, with the likes of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson also capable of performing wicketkeeping duties.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Should Shreyas Iyer play at the No.3 spot for Team India in T20I cricket? Yes No 31 votes so far