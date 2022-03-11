"Why was Wriddhiman Saha given a central contract?" - Aakash Chopra on the wicketkeeper being given a Grade C contract

Aakash Chopra has explained why Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma were awarded a central contract despite currently being out of favor.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the annual contracts for Team India players. The likes of Saha, Ishant, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, dropped for the Test series against Sri Lanka, were retained on the contracted players' list. While Pujara, Ishant, and Rahane were handed Grade B contracts, Saha received a Grade C one.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that most fans might be surprised by Saha's name being present on the contracted players' list. He reasoned:

"Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha's names are also there in BCCI's central contracts. In fact, Ishant Sharma is at 3 crores. Are you wondering why? Why was Saha given a central contract when you have told him that you are not going to select him at all?"

The former India cricketer added that Ishant being given a Grade B contract would also have stunned a few people. Chopra observed:

"It seems Ishant Sharma also has an extremely limited role left in Test cricket, so why is he in the 3-crores contract and not 1 crore? These are things that you wonder?"

Ishant Sharma played a couple of Ranji Trophy matches for Delhi after getting dropped from the Indian team. He managed to pick up just one wicket in the three innings in which he bowled.

"Wriddhiman Saha was India's player in this contract period" - Aakash Chopra

Wriddhiman Saha played a crucial knock in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand

Aakash Chopra highlighted the reason behind Saha and Ishant being given a contract this time around. He explained:

"These are the contracts from October 2021 to the upcoming September. That is why Saha has the right. He was India's player in this contract period. He scored runs for India in December, that is why his name is there in this list, same goes for Ishant Sharma, he was playing regularly."

However, the reputed commentator reckons both Saha and Ishant might not get a contract in the next renewal process. Chopra elaborated:

"This could possibly be the last contract for Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha. Will you see them playing after October - I am not 100% certain. They have already told Saha and it looks 50-50 for Ishant Sharma as well. I love him to bits but it seems the time has come for his exit."

Aakash Chopra feels Rahane and Pujara might also struggle to get an annual contract in the next cycle.

