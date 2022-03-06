"The entire XI were not able to score 175 runs" - Aakash Chopra says the 1st Ind vs SL Test will be known for Ravindra Jadeja

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the first Test between Team India and Sri Lanka will solely be remembered for Ravindra Jadeja's performance.

Jadeja played an unbeaten 175 run-knock in India's first innings of the Mohali Test. He then snared nine wickets across Sri Lanka's two innings as the visitors were handed a mauling by an innings and 222 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named Jadeja as his Player of the Match. He reasoned:

"This match will be known for Sir Ravindra Jadeja. The player of the match has to be Ravindra Jadeja. Who scores 175 runs, the entire XI were not able to score 175 runs. Sri Lanka couldn't even score 180 in either innings and this guy had alone scored 175 and remained unbeaten as well."

The former Indian cricketer pointed out that Jadeja had even surpassed Kapil Dev's Indian record of the highest Test score by a player batting lower than No. 6. Chopra elaborated:

"After that, there were nine wickets also in his kitty. It means he has been a cricketer of the highest standard. He came back from injury and everyone was waiting eagerly because the runs he scored at the number he batted, he went past Kapil Paaji."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#INDvSL #RAVINDRAJADEJA Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev’s 36-year-old record to clinch the top spot Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev’s 36-year-old record to clinch the top spot 👏🏻#INDvSL #RAVINDRAJADEJA https://t.co/eZ52b58x9j

Jadeja's unbeaten 175 surpassed the 163-run knock Kapil Dev had played against the same opposition in 1986.

"It's established Ravindra Jadeja as the best all-rounder at this point in time" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja has grown in leaps and bounds as a batter [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra spoke in glowing terms about Jadeja's all-round capabilities. He said:

"The rise of Jadeja the batter that we have seen in the last 12-18 months, it's established him as not just one of the finest all-rounders but the best all-rounder at this point in time."

The reputed commentator added that Jadeja has turned a new leaf in his batting. Chopra observed:

"The confidence he has got in his game, whether it is against fast bowling or spin, at home or away, at whichever position you make him bat - he is absolutely stellar. Jadeja the batter is playing a different level of cricket."

While stating that Jadeja has been absolutely sensational, Chopra concluded by predicting that the spin-bowling all-rounder will also take home the Player of the Series award.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ravindra Jadeja take more than 8 wickets in the 2nd Test? Yes No 0 votes so far