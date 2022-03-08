"Let's not forget that Jaddu is a bowling all-rounder" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja batting at No. 5 in Tests like Ben Stokes

Aakash Chopra believes Ravindra Jadeja should not be promoted to No. 5 in the batting order just because of his growing prowess as a batter.

Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 175 in India's first innings of the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. He also picked up nine wickets in the match but his batting garnered more attention.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if Team India should promote Ravindra Jadeja to the No. 5 spot just as England use Ben Stokes. He responded:

"This is a very strong possibility. But Ben Stokes is a batting all-rounder, let's not forget that Jaddu is a bowling all-rounder. Just remind ourselves, there was a Test match in England and he [Jadeja] was sent at No. 5 as well. He was made to bat up the order, was sent ahead of Ajinkya Rahane."

While pointing out that Jadeja was not successful when promoted up the order in England, the cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged that the all-rounder can bat at any position. Chopra elaborated:

"Of course, that experiment did not work out and we had criticized it that time because the conditions were different. We sent him up the order for the left-right combination but he is a proper player and wherever a proper player bats, it doesn't make too much difference."

Jadeja was sent to bat at the No. 5 position in the Oval Test against England. The southpaw did keep the English attack at bay for a considerable while, but managed just 27 runs across the two innings.

"It is rare that Ravindra Jadeja is running out of partners" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja has proved his credentials with the bat in all conditions

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja is generally not left to bat with just the lower order, with Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin being proficient with the willow on either side of him. He explained:

"One thing is also that only five batters play, Pant plays at No. 6 and Jaddu at No. 7. Because Pant, Jaddu and Ashwin play very well, it is rare that Jaddu does not have the chance, that he is running out of partners. That is the problem at No. 7."

The 44-year-old concluded by saying that Jadeja's bowling might take a backseat if the all-rounder is promoted up the order. Chopra observed:

"The more you push him up the order, the level of Jaddu the bowler might fall that much, the emphasis on bowling might go down - you don't want that to happen. He is an asset, use him like that. Even if Ashwin or Jaddu do outstanding batting, they will always be bowling all-rounders."

#INDvsSK #RavindraJadeja Just noticed Ravindra Jadeja's career Test batting average is now more than Ben Stokes ' after this innings.CareerStokes: 36.05Jadeja: 36.46Since 2018Jadeja: 47.76Stokes: 36.38 Just noticed Ravindra Jadeja's career Test batting average is now more than Ben Stokes ' after this innings.CareerStokes: 36.05Jadeja: 36.46Since 2018Jadeja: 47.76Stokes: 36.38#INDvsSK #RavindraJadeja

The No. 7 spot is probably the ideal position for Ravindra Jadeja. The 33-year-old can bring his big-hitting abilities into play even if he does not have an accomplished batter at the other end.

Edited by Sai Krishna

