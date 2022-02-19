"You probably won't hear their names again" - Aakash Chopra reacts to Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma getting dropped

Aakash Chopra believes the selectors ignoring pacer Ishant Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha for the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka could put an end to the two veterans' international careers.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, soon after the Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma announced the squad, Aakash Chopra said Team India fans "probably won't hear their names again". He sees it as part of a natural transition and a "new direction" under the leadership of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.

Aakash Chopra explained:

"Neither Wriddhiman Saha has found a mention, nor Ishant Sharma. You probably won't hear their names again. This is where the transition is headed. This is the 'eventual' transition we've been talking about. When Rahul Dravid took over as the head coach and Rohit Sharma took over as captain, they didn't try to shake things up much and let it all be. Now, after four months, it's quite apparent in which direction will Team India go. They've made it totally clear that there isn't any place for some people."

Ishant Sharma, though still 33, has played over 100 Tests for India with 311 wickets. His sport in the team had come under the scanner due to his recent fitness issues. On the flip side, Wriddhiman Saha is 37 but has featured in just 40 Tests. Considered to be among the best wicketkeepers in the world, he has scored over 1300 runs while also plucking 92 catches and affecting 12 stumpings.

BCCI @BCCI Test squad - Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC). Test squad - Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC).

Hyderabad-born Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant are widely seen as their successors, with the likes of Prasidh Krishna and KS Bharat also in the fray respectively.

"It's not the end of the road" - Aakash Chopra on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

Himanish Ganjoo @hganjoo153 So it's the end of an era.



Pujara and Rahane will perhaps go down as the two Indian batsmen with the most acrimony against them. But they have also been very good batters in very tough times to bat. I hope their legacies are given the context they need. So it's the end of an era. Pujara and Rahane will perhaps go down as the two Indian batsmen with the most acrimony against them. But they have also been very good batters in very tough times to bat. I hope their legacies are given the context they need.

Also left out of the team are senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara, 34, and Ajinkya Rahane, 33, who haven't been anywhere near their best in international cricket in the last two years.

He feels the two still have age on their side and can find a way back to the team. Aakash Chopra said:

"Rahane's just hit a century (against Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy). And he's not 38 right. Nor is Pujara 38. It's not the end of the road. It's not written in stone that they can't play for India again. I'm actually hopeful Rahane and Pujara will find their way back. The issue was they were playing only international cricket for the last two years and weren't even getting a chance to find their form back in first-class cricket. Now they have got that chance to make runs and once again knock at the [selectors'] door and break the door down..."

Aakash Chopra added:

"I won't say the same for Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma because Ishant Sharma played over 100 Tests so it was that kind of a phase. Saha is also 36-37 (37) so that's it. So we might not see them playing for India again. But Pujara and Rahane - there's a strong chance they might just make it back."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also opined on India's possible playing XI for the Sri Lanka Tests. He kept youngster Shubman Gill in place of Pujara and one of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari at Rahane's No.5 spot, saying:

"Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma will open. Shubman Gill could be your next No. 3. If it was in my hands I would keep him at No.3. Virat Kohli will be back for Tests and will play at No. 4... At 5 you'll have Shreyas Iyer, at 6 you'll have Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant at No. 7 and then you can play with four bowlers. If you want to change this, then you'll have to put Shreyas at 3, Vihari at 5, and then four bowlers alongside Jadeja."

The first Test will be played on March 4-8 in Mohali.

