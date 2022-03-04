"Things are changing" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma repeatedly getting dismissed off bouncers in Tests

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Rohit Sharma is falling prey to the bouncer trap too often in Test match cricket.

Rohit got off to a flying start in India's first innings of the ongoing Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. However, he holed out at long leg while playing an attacking shot off a Lahiru Kumara bouncer.

Aakash Chopra reflected on India's batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He said the following about Rohit Sharma's dismissal:

"Rohit Sharma versus bouncers, that's a big question. Things are changing. You don't bowl him bouncers with the white ball because the shorter you bowl the longer he hits. He hits a lot but in Test cricket, we are seeing that he is getting out."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that opposition teams are regularly dismissing the Indian skipper with a bouncer trap. Aakash Chopra explained:

"You set a bouncer trap for him, he gets stuck. We saw him getting dismissed in England, Australia and we have seen him getting dismissed in India as well. You bowl a short ball, the fielder is there in the deep, he takes it on and gets out. If you are playing Test cricket against him, use it as a strategy."

Rohit Sharma is known to be proficient in playing pull and hook shots. However, he might have to exercise a little caution while playing those strokes in the air, especially early in his innings.

"It seems they want a Cheteshwar Pujara-type player at No. 3" - Aakash Chopra on Hanuma Vihari batting at the position

Hanuma Vihari played a dogged knock on Day 1 of the Mohali Test [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra had the following to say about the team management using Hanuma Vihari at No. 3:

"I was feeling that Shreyas Iyer could have been at No. 3 but the team went with Hanuma Vihari. It seems they want a Cheteshwar Pujara-type player at No. 3 at this point in time."

While appreciating Vihari's knock, the 44-year-old added that the Test specialist missed out on a ton. Aakash Chopra observed:

"It's alright, there is nothing wrong in it. You want a stable batter who plays both pace and spin well. There is no doubt he has the temperament. It was a beautiful knock while it lasted. He will be disappointed because a hundred was there for the taking."

Vihari scored 58 runs off 128 deliveries with the help of five fours. He stitched together a 90-run partnership with Virat Kohli after the dismissal of the two openers.

