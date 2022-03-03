×
Create
Notifications

"Mohammed Siraj has shown he can do that" - Ajit Agarkar on who can perform the role of a workhorse that Ishant Sharma used to play

Mohammed Siraj is likely to play the Mohali Test as India&#039;s third seamer
Mohammed Siraj is likely to play the Mohali Test as India's third seamer
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 03, 2022 04:06 PM IST
News

Ajit Agarkar has picked Mohammed Siraj to perform the workhorse role that Ishant Sharma used to play with aplomb over the last few years.

Ishant has been ignored by the Indian selectors for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Siraj is among the four seamers selected in India's 18-member squad for the two-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Ajit Agarkar was asked who could perform the workhorse role that Ishant Sharma played for many years. He responded:

"Bumrah and Shami are back - those are your two strike bowlers but Mohammed Siraj has shown he can do that. He can bowl the long overs, whether in England or at times in South Africa, he has shown that he can bowl the tough overs."

However, the former India pacer acknowledged that Siraj's selection would also be dependent on the combination the hosts decide to field. Agarkar explained:

"It depends also on what combination they play, if they play three spinners and two seamers or they go with three seamers. You would think in Mohali the extra seamer might be the option that they take."
Jasprit Bumrah - 30 wickets in 8 matchesMohammed Shami - 29 wickets in 7 matchesMohammed Siraj - 22 wickets in 8 matchesPersistent trio 🔥🔥Who among these three is your favourite?#India #JaspritBumrah #MohammedShami #MohammedSiraj #INDvSL #Cricket #Test #Cricket https://t.co/E2dld3oDmI

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are likely to be Team India's first-choice seamers. They will have to choose between Siraj and Umesh Yadav if they opt to play a third seamer.

"Mohammed Siraj seems to be the obvious choice at the moment" - Ajit Agarkar

Mohammed Siraj rocked the opposition top order in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand
Mohammed Siraj rocked the opposition top order in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand

Ajit Agarkar also highlighted Siraj's excellent spell with the new ball in Team India's last Test at home against New Zealand. He said:

"Siraj seems to be the obvious choice at the moment because he has shown that every time he has bowled. Even the Mumbai Test that he bowled against New Zealand in the first innings, bowled exceptionally well with the new ball."
@CricCrazyJohns Siraj supremacy ✨ https://t.co/paVrp72li8

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by saying that Siraj should be the third seamer behind Bumrah and Shami, especially in Shardul Thakur's absence. Agarkar observed:

"Shardul Thakur is not in the squad, he has been rested. So that all-round option is not there. So I would think that Siraj deserves to have a go after the first two."
Also Read Article Continues below

Mohammed Siraj has scalped 36 wickets in the 12 Tests he has played to date. Six of those wickets have come in the three Tests he has played on home soil.

Edited by Sai Krishna
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Mohammed Siraj take at least three wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी