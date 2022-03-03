"Mohammed Siraj has shown he can do that" - Ajit Agarkar on who can perform the role of a workhorse that Ishant Sharma used to play

Ajit Agarkar has picked Mohammed Siraj to perform the workhorse role that Ishant Sharma used to play with aplomb over the last few years.

Ishant has been ignored by the Indian selectors for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Siraj is among the four seamers selected in India's 18-member squad for the two-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Ajit Agarkar was asked who could perform the workhorse role that Ishant Sharma played for many years. He responded:

"Bumrah and Shami are back - those are your two strike bowlers but Mohammed Siraj has shown he can do that. He can bowl the long overs, whether in England or at times in South Africa, he has shown that he can bowl the tough overs."

However, the former India pacer acknowledged that Siraj's selection would also be dependent on the combination the hosts decide to field. Agarkar explained:

"It depends also on what combination they play, if they play three spinners and two seamers or they go with three seamers. You would think in Mohali the extra seamer might be the option that they take."

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are likely to be Team India's first-choice seamers. They will have to choose between Siraj and Umesh Yadav if they opt to play a third seamer.

"Mohammed Siraj seems to be the obvious choice at the moment" - Ajit Agarkar

Mohammed Siraj rocked the opposition top order in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand

Ajit Agarkar also highlighted Siraj's excellent spell with the new ball in Team India's last Test at home against New Zealand. He said:

"Siraj seems to be the obvious choice at the moment because he has shown that every time he has bowled. Even the Mumbai Test that he bowled against New Zealand in the first innings, bowled exceptionally well with the new ball."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by saying that Siraj should be the third seamer behind Bumrah and Shami, especially in Shardul Thakur's absence. Agarkar observed:

"Shardul Thakur is not in the squad, he has been rested. So that all-round option is not there. So I would think that Siraj deserves to have a go after the first two."

Mohammed Siraj has scalped 36 wickets in the 12 Tests he has played to date. Six of those wickets have come in the three Tests he has played on home soil.

