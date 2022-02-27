"Being rattled is not a good thing" - Aakash Chopra questions Ishan Kishan's approach in the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka T20I

Aakash Chopra has questioned Ishan Kishan's counterattacking approach after being hit on the helmet in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

Kishan received a painful blow to his head while trying to hook a Lahiru Kumara delivery. He threw his bat at almost every delivery after that and was eventually dismissed caught at mid-on off the same bowler.

Aakash Chopra reflected on India's run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He said the following about Ishan Kishan's knock:

"Lahiru Kumara hit one ball on Ishan Kishan's head. And a question popped up there - do you need to counterattack to win every fight? It felt that he was rattled and being rattled is not a good thing."

The former India cricketer believes the dashing opener could have exercised a little more caution after being struck on the head. Chopra elaborated:

"I was a little disappointed that you got hit on the head, the guy is bowling his second over, that could perhaps be the last over of his spell. But after getting hit off that delivery, Ishan Kishan swung his bat at every delivery. I am pretty sure that Rahul Dravid would also be explaining to him to buy some time."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ishan Kishan has been shifted to normal ward now after scans were done. The BCCI to give details on him in the morning. (Reported by Dainik Jagran). Ishan Kishan has been shifted to normal ward now after scans were done. The BCCI to give details on him in the morning. (Reported by Dainik Jagran).

Aakash Chopra added that Kishan's dismissal was like a rush of blood as Team India had already scored 44 runs off the first five overs.

"He hit a couple of beautiful shots" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson grew in confidence as his innings progressed.

While lauding Sanju Samson's knock, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the stylish batter was slightly unlucky to be dismissed. He explained:

"Sanju Samson started alright. There was a catch dropped as well and after that, he hit a couple of beautiful shots. The bowling was extremely ordinary after that - from Binura Fernando and even Lahiru Kumara. But he got out, I don't know if Binura caught the ball or the ball caught him."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting Ravindra Jadeja's dominant batting towards the end of the Indian innings. Aakash Chopra observed:

"After that, Jaddu comes and shines. Jaddu batted alone, Shreyas Iyer was standing silently at the other end. Jaddu kept on hitting and India won with 2.5 overs to spare and seven wickets in hand. They gave a hammering to the opposing team."

Samson played a 39-run knock off 25 deliveries. Jadeja, who followed him to the crease, smashed an unbeaten 45 off just 18 balls, while Shreyas Iyer remained not out on 74 off 44 balls.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Was Ishan Kishan too aggressive after being struck on the head? Yes No 17 votes so far