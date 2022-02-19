"He is absolutely fit and fine and ready to go" - Chetan Sharma on Rohit Sharma being named Test captain

Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma has asserted that there are no fitness concerns over Rohit Sharma presently and that the experienced batter was fine with taking over the Test captaincy.

Rohit was named Team India’s new Test captain on Saturday, when the squad for the home series against Sri Lanka was picked. The post of Test skipper was vacant after Virat Kohli quit the position following India’s series loss in South Africa. Significantly, the 34-year-old will now lead the team in all three formats.

At a virtual press conference following the announcement of Team India’s Test and T20I squads for the Sri Lanka series, Sharma was asked how Rohit would manage the excessive workload considering he has had a few fitness issues. The chairman of selectors asserted:

“Rohit Sharma is the No.1 cricketer in our country. He is playing in all three formats. It is important how we manage Rohit. Cricketers are professionals, they know their body. Rohit is absolutely fine, but yes we will have discussions with him from time-to-time. As far as the selection committee knows, he is absolutely fit and fine and ready to go.”

The 56-year-old former pacer added that the selectors are looking to groom more leaders under Rohit’s tenure. He added:

“If such a big and experienced cricketer becomes captain, it is a tremendous thing for us. We will be able to groom leaders under him, which is what the selection committee also wants.”

Asked whether Rohit’s appointment is just for one series or for a longer duration, Sharma responded that they haven’t set a time frame. He explained:

“For us, the longer Rohit captains, the happier we will be. We cannot give a time-bound tenure to anyone. Anyone can get injured anytime and some other problems can crop up as well. Today a cricketer is fit, but tomorrow he may get injured on the ground. So far, the selection committee knows that Rohit Sharma is available.”

Rohit was named Team India's new one-day captain ahead of the South Africa series but was eventually ruled out of the tour due to a hamstring injury.

"Hoping to get desired results" - Chetan Sharma on future leaders being groomed under Rohit Sharma

India have appointed multiple players in leadership roles in recent times, some forced due to injury and fitness issues. Asked about the roadmap with regards to future leaders, Sharma stated that the selectors are discussing the same internally. He said:

“KL was made captain for the South Africa ODIs. He was the vice-captain before. We then made Jasprit Bumrah the vice-captain (for that series). In this (West Indies) series, we made Rishabh Pant the vice-captain. As I mentioned earlier, we want to groom players in leadership roles under Rohit. We are hoping to get the desired results. It is up to the selection committee at the end of the day, whom we trust and whom we go forward with. ”

With Rahul out due to injury, Bumrah has been named vice-captain for the home series against Sri Lanka.

