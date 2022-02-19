Rohit Sharma named Team India captain for Sri Lanka Tests, Sanju Samson picked in T20I squad 

As expected, Rohit Sharma has been named Team India’s new Test captain. The announcement was made when the BCCI Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma picked the squads for the Test and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

With Rishabh Pant being rested for the T20Is, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has also been handed a recall to the T20I squad.

Sri Lanka will tour India for three T20Is and two Tests from February 24 to March 16. The T20I matches will be played in Lucknow (1st T20I) and Dharamsala (2nd and 3rd T20I) while the two Tests will be held in Mohali and Bengaluru.

Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha are the major names missing while KL Rahul and Washington Sundar miss out due to injury.



There was no place for the out-of-form duo Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the Test squad. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar also missed out due to injuries, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a comeback after recovering from an injury. He has been picked in both the Test and T20I squads.

As reported earlier, both Virat Kohli and Pant are not part of the T20I squad as they have been rested. All-rounder Shardul Thakur has also been given a break.

Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma also stated that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s availability in the Test squad is subject to his fitness. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami made a comeback after being rested for the series against West Indies.

Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar was a surprise selection in the Test squad.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Sharful Thakur have been rested while Ravindra Jadeja comes back in the squad.



In the absence of the injured Rahul, pacer Bumrah has been named deputy to Rohit in both Team India squads.

Team India’s Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Sourabh Kumar.

Team India’s T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

