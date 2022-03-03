"Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane will definitely be a part of our plans" - Rohit Sharma

India's new Test captain Rohit Sharma reiterated that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will remain in consideration despite the two being dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka.

Pujara and Rahane were excluded from India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins tomorrow in Mohali.

Asked about who will replace them in the playing XI, Rohit remained tight-lipped about team selection, but said that whoever comes in will have big shoes to fill.

Speaking at a virtual press conference before the series, he said:

"Those guys are big shoes to fill in. It’s never easy for the guys who are going to come in. Even I don’t know who’s going to come in for Pujara and Rahane, honestly. You’ll have to wait until tomorrow morning to see who’s going to play."

Speaking about the two senior batters, he said:

"What Pujara and Rahane have done for this team, you can’t put it out in words. All these years of hard work, playing 80-90 odd Test matches respectively. Those overseas Test victories, India getting to No.1 in the format. These guys helped us in that situation and they have played a big part in that."

He said that the doors were open for a comeback for the two of them.

"There is no way that these guys are not being looked upon in the future. They will definitely be a part of our plans. It’s just that, for now we didn’t consider them. But there is no guarantee or there’s nothing written about them not being considered for any other series thereafter," Rohit said.

Two among Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer are likely to replace Pujara and Rahane. Gill is also an option as Rohit's opening partner, along with Mayank Agarwal.

Speaking about their combination, the Indian skipper refused to give much away.

"I’m a captain, I’ll prefer everyone to be a part of the team. I have no preferences like that. We’ll see and analyze who is the right guy. We’ll analyse everything and then we’ll take a call," he said.

He went on to add:

"Mayank, Shubman, Vihari, Iyer. All these guys are brilliant. They are the future of Indian cricket. And they need to be given a solid run for them to excel in this particular format. It’s important for us to do that. And it’ll start from the management to show enough support, enough backing."

"Typical Indian pitch, it will definitely turn" - Rohit Sharma on Mohali pitch

Mohali will host the first Test between India and Sri Lanka and the two teams will then travel to Bengaluru for the second match -- which will be a Day-Night game.

Speaking on the pitch in Mohali, Rohit Sharma said:

"I think the pitch we have seen over the years in Mohali, it will be a similar one. It is looking a little dry. The weather we are observing here for the last few days, it is cold in the day and then in the afternoon, the temperature goes around 28-29 degrees Celsius."

He went on to add:

"It’s a typical Indian pitch. Nothing too different about it. But definitely it will turn. Whether that happens on the first day or the fourth day, we’ll have to see. But we have assumed that it will turn. Let’s see what happens."

The match is set to be Virat Kohli's 100th Test and in a late development, it was revealed that crowds will be allowed for the match.

"It’s great that the crowd is coming. We love playing in front of crowds. Virat will play his 100th Test, it’s great that the crowd will come to watch him, support him. It’s good for the team. There should be some noise on the ground. It creates a good atmosphere," Rohit said on the development.

This will be Rohit Sharma's first series as India's Test captain.

Edited by Diptanil Roy