Second IND vs SL 2022 Test in Bengaluru to be staged with 100 percent crowd capacity

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host a full-capacity crowd for the upcoming second Test between India and Sri Lanka.

The venue will record India's third day-night Test on home soil. The hosts currently lead the series 1-0 following an emphatic win at Mohali.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association sought approval from the state government to increase the capacity to 100 percent from the initially agreed upon 50 percent. The change came on the back of increased demand for tickets in the state capital.

According to KSCA treasurer Vinay Mrithyunjaya, the 10,000 tickets, which were initially up for sale, were sold out within two days.

Following the increase in allotted capacity, the rest of the tickets will be up for sale from Friday (March 11 ) onwards. The Karnataka State Cricket Association said in an official statement:

"Considering the high volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium."

Bengaluru was initially slated to host the first match of the series, which was Virat Kohli's 100th Test match as well. However, the Chinnaswamy Stadium received the hosting rights for the second Test according to the revised itinerary.

The Sri Lankan contingent will now be able to return back via a direct flight from the Southern city.

KSCA release ticket prices for Bengaluru Test

The Karnataka State Cricket Association have declared the price bracket for the remaining tickets for the second Test.

The Grand Terrace stand has been priced the most at ₹1250 per day while G Upper, G Lower 1 and 2 are the least priced at ₹100 per day.

This marks the first time in close to four years that the Chinnaswamy Stadium is hosting a five-day encounter. The venue last played host to Afghanistan's historic clash against India, which ended in three days.

Apart from witnessing one of India's greatest wins over Australia in 2017, the ground also witnessed AB de Villiers' 100th Test match in 2015. However, the contest was abandoned due to rain after the first day's play.

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, which will be a pink-ball Test, will begin on March 12 (Saturday).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar