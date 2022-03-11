"Don't think Sri Lanka trust Dinesh Chandimal" - Dinesh Karthik ahead of 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Indian wicketkeeper-batter and cricket expert Dinesh Karthik doesn't see too many changes in the Sri Lankan batting for the upcoming pink-ball Test against India starting on Saturday (March 12).

The visitors failed to compete in both their innings of the first Test and faced a crushing defeat by an innings and 222 runs. While they have the option of playing the experienced Dinesh Chandimal, Karthik feels the Sri Lankan team management doesn't trust the veteran that much.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Pathum Nissanka to miss the D/N Test due to back injury, reports NewsWire. Kusal Mendis/Dinesh Chandimal could be likely replacement. Mendis might be preferred over Chandimal Pathum Nissanka to miss the D/N Test due to back injury, reports NewsWire. Kusal Mendis/Dinesh Chandimal could be likely replacement. Mendis might be preferred over Chandimal

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about the batting woes of the visitors and the possible changes they could make to their playing XI.

"One is a forced change and that will be Chameera. For me in the batting, I don't think they trust Chandimal as much as they used to. That is why you see Dickwella get an opportunity ahead of him," said Karthik.

Karthik doesn't see too many changes in the Sri Lankan batting department as he believes the visitors lack impactful options. He added:

"We all would like to think that Chandimal is a better overall player. They believe they have given him enough opportunities and he hasn't done well. I don't see too many changes in the batting and that is not a great sign, to be honest."

Dinesh Karthik predicts tough time for visitors if pitch aids spin

Sri Lanka played a three-pronged pace attack and just one specialist spinner in the first Test. They misread the conditions and had to pay a hefty price for it.

Dinesh Karthik is hopeful that the pitch at Bengaluru will assist the pacers so that the visitors can compete better. However, in case the pitch is conducive to spinners, Karthik has opined that the visitors could have a tough time again.

"I hope there is a wicket which aids the fast bowlers because if they end up playing the same XI and if the pitch aids spinners, then they are going to have a couple of long days again as well," he said.

Sri Lanka faced a huge blow when pacer Lahiru Kumara injured himself in the first Test. They will be hopeful that Dushmantha Chameera proves to be an ideal replacement and brings some much-needed freshness to the side.

