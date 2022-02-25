“If you are not doing well, he will show you the exit door” - Former India cricketer hails Rohit Sharma’s uncomplicated approach to captaincy 

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi has praised Rohit Sharma’s leadership style. According to Sodhi, while Rohit will vehemently back players who deliver, he will also show the door to non-performers.

Sodhi’s comments came in the wake of Team India’s 62-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Thursday. The hosts opened with Ishan Kishan despite his below-par efforts against West Indies. The young cricketer repaid the faith with a scintillating 56-ball 89.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, Sodhi hailed the Indian captain and said:

“Rohit trusts his players and that makes a lot of difference. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are swashbuckling batters. A lot of times they may not be successful, but on days when they do, they will win you big games. Rohit is treating them very well and giving them that confidence.”

BCCI @BCCI



#INDvSL | @Paytm After his splendid 56-ball 89 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, @ishankishan51 spoke about his conversations with @ImRo45 and the inputs he has received from the #TeamIndia Captain. After his splendid 56-ball 89 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, @ishankishan51 spoke about his conversations with @ImRo45 and the inputs he has received from the #TeamIndia Captain. 👍 👍#INDvSL | @Paytm https://t.co/jkq0qOxcEP

The 41-year-old added that the best thing about Rohit is that he has a very clear mindset as a captain. Sodhi elaborated:

“If you are good, he will back you in front of the media as well. If you are not doing well, he will show you the exit door. You need this perform or perish policy to be successful. Remember, we backed our tried and tested players in the previous World Cup but ended up being found out.”

Rohit himself scored a fluent 44 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, featuring in a 111-run opening stand with Kishan.

“He can play all three formats for India” - Saba Karim on Shreyas Iyer

Apart from Kishan and Rohit, Shreyas Iyer also impressed in Thursday’s match, smashing an unbeaten 57 off 28. Despite his exploits, former keeper-batter Saba Karim opined that Iyer might not find a place in the playing XI when Virat Kohli returns. He explained:

“The only place Shreyas can bat (in T20Is) is at No.3. He did very well yesterday but, when Virat (Kohli) returns, I don’t think he will fit into the playing XI.”

He, however, termed Iyer a very talented batter and made a big prediction. Karim said:

“His place in the Test team seems more or less secure and he is someone who can play all three formats for India.”

Shreyas’ blazing innings in the first T20I lifted India to 199 for 2. In response, Sri Lanka managed only 137 for 6 as the hosts secured a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Edited by Samya Majumdar