"Future Indian Captain"- Fans heap praise on Shreyas Iyer for performing spectacularly across the series against Sri Lanka

Shreyas Iyer continued his dream form with the bat as he helped India white-wash Sri Lanka by winning the third and final T20I on Sunday night at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. In the three T20Is, Iyer scored 57*, 74*, and 73* and played a starring role in Team India's dominant series triumph.

Due to Shreyas Iyer's immaculate consistency levels in the series, Team India did not feel the absence of stalwart Virat Kohli in the No. 3 position in the batting line-up.

Chasing a modest total of 147, Team India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the Lankan pacers bowled well. However, Iyer looked in sublime touch and kept scoring at a brisk pace even though wickets kept falling on the other end. Eventually, he finished the game in style by smashing a four on the penultimate ball of 17th over. Ravindra Jadeja gave him company with a handy 22*.

Fans were thrilled to witness consistent performances from Shreyas Iyer and expressed the same through their tweets on Twitter.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Tharun @tharunofficial_



#ShreyasIyer Future Indian Captain - Shreyas Iyer Future Indian Captain - Shreyas Iyer#ShreyasIyer

The Cricket Statistician @CricketSatire

1. Iyer- 204*(117) v SL at the age of 27

2. Kohli 199(124) v AUS at the age of 27

#INDvSL #Iyer Most no. of runs in 3 match T20I series for India:1. Iyer- 204*(117) v SL at the age of 272. Kohli 199(124) v AUS at the age of 27 Most no. of runs in 3 match T20I series for India: 1. Iyer- 204*(117) v SL at the age of 27 2. Kohli 199(124) v AUS at the age of 27#INDvSL #Iyer

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Shreyas Iyer is ashwatthama of this series. Shreyas Iyer is ashwatthama of this series.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Nice Shreyas. Seize your chance. Nice tempo to. Nice Shreyas. Seize your chance. Nice tempo to.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🤞🏼 Racking up Ws in bilateral series and getting the personnel ready for the real W we all want🤞🏼 #INDvSL Racking up Ws in bilateral series and getting the personnel ready for the real W we all want 😉🤞🏼#INDvSL https://t.co/f9RuCjrXq3

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma since becoming full time captain:



3-0 Vs New Zealand in T20is.

3-0 Vs West Indies in ODIs.

3-0 Vs West Indies in T20is.

3-0 Vs Sri Lanka in T20is.



- 12th consecutive win for Rohit. What a commendable streak. Rohit Sharma since becoming full time captain:3-0 Vs New Zealand in T20is.3-0 Vs West Indies in ODIs.3-0 Vs West Indies in T20is.3-0 Vs Sri Lanka in T20is.- 12th consecutive win for Rohit. What a commendable streak.

"Obviously, all three innings special were for me" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer revealed that all three knocks he played in the series had a special place in his heart. The 27-year-old had a stellar series with the bat as he accumulated 204 runs across three games at a staggering strike rate of 174.36. He received the Player of the Series award in the end.

Speaking at the post-match conference after the conclusion of the third T20I, Shreyas Iyer said:

"Obviously, all three were special for me. But, the last one was better because it feels special to win the series. You only require one win to get in the form. And when you time the ball pretty well, you are in the form and need to maximize the opportunities."

He continued:

"The wicket was a bit split from the earlier one. If you time it well, the ball was going for a boundary because the outfield was quick. The comeback is pretty hard, to be honest. My rehab was good. I am glad I got through that phase and it is heartening that I overcame it."

Both teams will now travel to Mohali, where they will face off in the first Test of the 2-match Test series. The match commences on March 4.

