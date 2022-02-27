"Future Indian Captain"- Fans heap praise on Shreyas Iyer for performing spectacularly across the series against Sri Lanka

Shreyas Iyer continued his dream form with the bat as he helped India white-wash Sri Lanka by winning the third and final T20I on Sunday night at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. In the three T20Is, Iyer scored 57*, 74*, and 73* and played a starring role in Team India's dominant series triumph.
Due to Shreyas Iyer's immaculate consistency levels in the series, Team India did not feel the absence of stalwart Virat Kohli in the No. 3 position in the batting line-up.
Chasing a modest total of 147, Team India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the Lankan pacers bowled well. However, Iyer looked in sublime touch and kept scoring at a brisk pace even though wickets kept falling on the other end. Eventually, he finished the game in style by smashing a four on the penultimate ball of 17th over. Ravindra Jadeja gave him company with a handy 22*.
Fans were thrilled to witness consistent performances from Shreyas Iyer and expressed the same through their tweets on Twitter.
Here are some of the fan reactions:
"Obviously, all three innings special were for me" - Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer revealed that all three knocks he played in the series had a special place in his heart. The 27-year-old had a stellar series with the bat as he accumulated 204 runs across three games at a staggering strike rate of 174.36. He received the Player of the Series award in the end.
Speaking at the post-match conference after the conclusion of the third T20I, Shreyas Iyer said:
"Obviously, all three were special for me. But, the last one was better because it feels special to win the series. You only require one win to get in the form. And when you time the ball pretty well, you are in the form and need to maximize the opportunities."
He continued:
"The wicket was a bit split from the earlier one. If you time it well, the ball was going for a boundary because the outfield was quick. The comeback is pretty hard, to be honest. My rehab was good. I am glad I got through that phase and it is heartening that I overcame it."
Both teams will now travel to Mohali, where they will face off in the first Test of the 2-match Test series. The match commences on March 4.