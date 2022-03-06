"Stats can be very misleading" - Gautam Gambhir on Ravindra Jadeja's 175-run knock being the standout innings of his Test career

Gautam Gambhir believes Ravindra Jadeja's knock in the first Test against Sri Lanka is not the all-rounder's best effort with the bat.

Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 175 in India's first innings of the Mohali Test to help the hosts declare at a massive score of 574/8. He then scalped nine wickets in the match as Team India annihilated the Lankans by an innings and 222 runs.

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

#IndvSL #IndvsSL Ravindra Jadeja (175* and 9 wkts) just missed becoming the first player in Test cricket history to make a score of 150+ in an innings and also claim a 10 wicket haul in the same Test match. Ravindra Jadeja (175* and 9 wkts) just missed becoming the first player in Test cricket history to make a score of 150+ in an innings and also claim a 10 wicket haul in the same Test match. #IndvSL #IndvsSL

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambir was asked if Jadeja's first-innings effort was the standout innings of his Test career. He responded:

"I don't think so. I feel the innings Ravindra Jadeja played in Australia or the knocks he has played outside India, he will get more confidence from that. Stats can be very misleading."

The former India cricketer added that Jadeja was served runs almost on a platter during the latter stages of his innings. Gambhir elaborated:

"There was a time after the century where he was just milking - Dhananjaya de Silva, Asalanka and Embuldeniya were bowling but if you talk about Australia or England, the 40 or 50-run contributions there are probably much more important than this innings."

Jadeja's 175-run knock came off just 228 deliveries and was studded with 17 fours and three sixes. The Sri Lankan attack looked more and more pedestrian as his innings progressed.

"These 175 runs are the by-product of how Ravindra Jadeja has batted in overseas conditions" - Gautam Gambhir

Ravindra Jadeja has made handsome contributions with the bat away from home

Gambhir pointed out that Jadeja's knock in the Mohali Test was a result of the hard yards he has put in, especially in overseas conditions. He explained:

"These 175 runs are the by-product of how Ravindra Jadeja has batted in overseas conditions. You only see the end result but the lead up to these 175 runs, there has been a lot of effort put in that, he scored runs in very difficult circumstances and conditions and that is why he got a chance at No. 6 or No. 7."

The cricketer-turned-politician concluded by saying that the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin might have been batting ahead of Jadeja if the latter had not showcased his credentials in overseas conditions.

"If he had probably not scored runs in those conditions, the team management might have had the temptation to play someone else, probably Ashwin at No. 7. When you come after scoring runs in such difficult conditions, you get opportunities to improve your stats or your Test record."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ravi Ashwin said, "Ravindra Jadeja has really come a long way in the last 4-5 years. His position is a little low for the way he is batting at the moment. His batting has gone one notch higher". Ravi Ashwin said, "Ravindra Jadeja has really come a long way in the last 4-5 years. His position is a little low for the way he is batting at the moment. His batting has gone one notch higher".

Ravindra Jadeja has grown in leaps and bounds as a batter over the last few years. He was even promoted ahead of Ajinkya Rahane in the Oval Test against England last year.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ravindra Jadeja score a century in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka? Yes No 0 votes so far