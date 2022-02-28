"Has fantastic record against spinners" - Ex-India selector's interesting take on Hanuma Vihari's batting position

Former India selector Devang Gandhi had a rather interesting take on Hanuma Vihari's batting position for India, especially in home matches.

He suggested that instead of No. 5 - the role vacated by Ajinkya Rahane for the Sri Lanka Tests - Vihari should come into bat at four down.

Speaking to PTI, Gandhi said that the Hyderabad batter deserves a run of games for India. He then explained why he wants Vihari to bat at No. 6. Gandhi said:

"Firstly, Vihari has played only one Test at home and he, above everyone, else deserves a fair run. Secondly, if you see for India and India A, he has batted at No. 5 abroad. But in India, he can come in at No. 6 when the spinners will be in operation and the 'SG Test' ball becomes relatively old."

He added:

"Vihari has a fantastic record against spinners in the Ranji Trophy and that's something the team management can exploit."

With Vihari at No. 6, Gandhi indirectly suggested promoting Rishabh Pant in the batting order. He also said that since the top-order is packed with right-handers, having a left-hander at No. 5 could help the team's balance.

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are set to open, with Shubman Gill likely to play at No. 3 and Virat Kohli to follow. Gandhi said:

"If you see our top-order, Mayank, Rohit, Shubman and Virat are all right-handers. It's better if at No. 5 we have a left-hander to get the left-right combination going followed by Vihari at No. 6 and Ravindra Jadeja, again a left-hander at No. 7. It could be the way forward."

Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill likely to replace Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sri Lanka

Senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the squad for India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

According to reports, it will be Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari who will replace them in the team. Shreyas Iyer, who hit a century and a fifty on Test debut, will have to wait on the wings.

Apart from the two veteran batters, India also dropped senior pacer Ishant Sharma and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, opting for the younger KS Bharat as Rishabh Pant's backup.

The first of the two Tests will begin on March 4 in Mohali.

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain).

