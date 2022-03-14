"The frustration is being seen on the ground" - Irfan Pathan on the lack of runs from Virat Kohli's willow

Irfan Pathan has pointed out that Virat Kohli's frustration due to the lack of runs from his willow is evident in the field of play.

Kohli managed just 13 runs in India's second innings of the ongoing pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka. He went back to a Praveen Jayawickrama delivery and was trapped plumb in front of the wickets.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was asked about the conversations Kohli might be having with himself. He replied:

"It would have been extremely frustrating for Virat Kohli and because of that only the frustration is being seen on the ground as well. The mistakes we are seeing from Virat Kohli, we didn't use to see them earlier."

The former India all-rounder highlighted that Kohli's prolonged wait for an international century has added to his frustration level. Pathan observed:

"He is getting frustrated with himself, he is waiting for the big knock. It has been more than two years that he has not scored a century, the consistent knocks have not come."

Kohli last scored a century in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019. The modern batting great has scored just 841 runs at an underwhelming average of 28.03 in the 17 Tests he has played since that game.

"Virat Kohli has changed his style of playing" - Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli is trying to be more aggressive of late [P/C: BCCI]

Irfan Pathan pointed out that the frustration has led Kohli to alter his approach, especially in limited-overs cricket. He explained:

"That is why we have seen in white-ball cricket, he has changed his style of playing, he is playing the big shots right at the outset, he didn't use to do that earlier. He used to take his time, it shows what is going on in his mind. He is trying to show that he has been a very big player."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by saying that Kohli needs to go back to his tried-and-tested methods.

"In my opinion, he does not need to change his style, don't try to fix something that ain't broken, don't try to play in a different fashion. He is trying to dominate more and is losing his wicket in the process, he is not getting out while dominating but is making mistakes while trying to change his gear at the outset.

Kohli will hope that time away from international cricket during IPL 2022 will freshen him up. A few good knocks in the prestigious league would stand the batting genius in good stead.

