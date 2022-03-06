"It was Ravindra Jadeja's decision"- Rohit Sharma reveals reason for declaration after 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma revealed after the end of the first Test against Sri Lanka that it was the decision of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to declare the Indian innings.

The 33-year-old was batting on 175* and was looking good to reach his maiden Test double hundred. However, he thought about the team's interest first and opined that if Sri Lanka were put into bat, the Indian bowlers could take advantage of the tired visitors.

Rohit was impressed by Jadeja's selfless attitude and hailed him for his sensational contribution to India's victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, here is what the Indian captain had to say about Jadeja's all-round show:

"The highlight of the game was Jadeja. There was a question whether to declare or not, it was the team's decision and Jadeja's decision to put them in and shows how selfless he is."

Rohit Sharma also revealed that the pitch was decent enough and that he didn't expect the Test match to end in three days. He credited the bowlers for their fantastic display of skill and said:

"To be honest I didn't think it is going to be that kind of a Test match which would get over in three days. It was a good batting pitch, there was some turn and some assistance for the seamers as well.

"Lot of credit to the guys, they bowled very well in tandem, kept the pressure and never made it easier for the Sri Lanka batsmen."

"Wanted to make sure Jayant gets some overs" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma as captain has always believed in backing players and bringing the best out of them.

While many were perplexed to see Jayant Yadav bowling despite both Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja being in top form, Rohit explained why he wanted his third spinner to get some bowling time.

"No thought process, it was about we make the most of the bowling options we have and we want to have other options as well. We wanted to make sure he (Jayant) gets some overs."

India will next play their third ever pink-ball Test at home in Bengaluru, which will commence on March 12.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar