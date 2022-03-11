"It is a straight swap between Siraj and Jayant" - Dinesh Karthik ahead of 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will make it into India's playing XI for the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka. The match begins on Saturday, March 12, and will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The 36-year-old feels the hosts will play an extra seamer as the pink ball has historically aided fast bowling. Hence, off-spinner Jayant Yadav would ideally be replaced by Siraj, according to Karthik.

Previewing the second Test on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik also didn't rule out the possibility of all-rounder Axar Patel making it into the XI. Patel could serve as a third spinning option in case the pitch provides a lot of help for the spinners. He opined:

"I think it will be a straight swap for me. I think Mohammed Siraj will play in the XI if there is any inclination of it having something for the fast bowlers. Axar Patel is a straight swap with Jayant Yadav if it's going to be a flat wicket. So I think it will be a toss-up between Jayant, Siraj, and Axar."

Dinesh Karthik hopeful of Bangalore pitch aiding fast bowlers

India's first pink ball Test at home against Bangladesh paid testament to the fact that the pink ball offers help to the pacers if there is grass on the pitch, even in Indian conditions. On this, Karthik stated:

"For a start, I feel there will be a lot in it for the fast bowlers as we have seen around the world. Even in India, we saw when they left a bit of grass it does a lot. So I do think in Bangalore, there will be a lot in it for the medium pacers if they decide to keep a bit of grass on."

The Indian spinners dominated the first Test in Mohali and Dinesh Karthik is hopeful that the fast bowlers will do the same in the pink ball Test. He added:

"The fact that India haven't played for a long time in Bangalore, I do think it will be an interesting game. I do hope that since there was a lot of spin in Mohali, I would like to see our fast bowlers come into the game a lot more. I just hope Sri Lanka compete so that the Test goes the distance."

India have played two pink ball Tests at home so far and have recorded thumping wins in both matches. They will be keen to continue their dominance at home and seal the series with a 2-0 scoreline to improve their chances of making the World Test Championship final.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra