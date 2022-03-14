"MS Dhoni himself would want Rishabh Pant to break his record" - Nikhil Chopra

Former Indian off-spinner Nikhil Chopra believes Rishabh Pant has all the traits to become the best wicketkeeper-batter to ever play the game. The 24-year-old broke Kapil Dev's record on Sunday against Sri Lanka to become the fastest Indian to a Test fifty.

Nikhil Chopra claimed that Pant had the ability to single-handedly win games for his teams like Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni. The 48-year-old believes even the great Dhoni would want to see his records broken by Pant.

Speaking on the 'Khelneeti' podcast on Monday, here's what Chopra had to say about Pant's fantastic knock:

"Rishabh Pant was making great use of his feet. I hope that he lives up to at least seventy percent of his potential. His match-winning ability is such that he can cross all the great wicketkeeper-batters like Adam Gilchrist. Even MS Dhoni himself would want Pant to break his record."

Nikhil Chopra was also impressed to see Rishabh Pant not repeating the mistake he made in the first innings. The 24-year-old was looking to play with the spin even while playing an attacking shot.

On this, the 48-year-old said:

"It was good to see Rishabh Pant not repeat the mistake of the first innings. If he continues to play such sensible cricket, he would be unstoppable and that is a good sign for Indian cricket."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 The frequency with which @RishabhPant17 produces such knocks is just incredible. Usually if a batter is mercurial he's not consistent. But in Pant we've a mercurial batter who's consistent. World beater! #INDvSL The frequency with which @RishabhPant17 produces such knocks is just incredible. Usually if a batter is mercurial he's not consistent. But in Pant we've a mercurial batter who's consistent. World beater! #INDvSL https://t.co/qse2dY0zOz

"A clear gameplan was visible in the way Shreyas Iyer batted: Nikhil Chopra

Nikhil Chopra also opined that Shreyas Iyer showed the perfect way to survive and score runs on a rank turner. The 27-year-old consistently made use of his feet and took the attack to the Sri Lankan spinners.

Due to Iyer's aggressive approach, the visitors failed to stick to a particular line and length, and were taken to the cleaners. On this, Chopra stated:

"A clear gameplan was visible in the way Shreyas Iyer batted. When you step out and defend and make use of the depth of the crease, you put the bowler under pressure. Such pressure gives you a great chance to score runs on such a wicket. So I am really happy to see the way he is batting with confidence and the belief that he has in executing his gameplan."

India managed to pick up one Sri Lankan wicket late on Day 2 and will be keen to wrap up the Test as soon as possible.

