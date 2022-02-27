No changes among batters for 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka; India may shuffle bowlers - Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra said that he does not foresee any changes in India's batting lineup in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamshala on Sunday. However, he thinks a few bowlers may be rotated, with the hosts taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Responding to fan queries on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that the team's batting order looks settled, especially with Ravindra Jadeja pushed up the order. He opined that the management may not tinker that department.

"There’s only Mayank Agarwal among batters who can get a chance, but I don’t think he’ll play. Ishan Kishan will play, and so will Rohit Sharma. Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer – I don’t see any change to this lineup. Jaddu is also batting higher up the order these days. So I don’t see any changes there. Where I think there will be changes is the bowling attack," he said.

Chopra added:

"They may rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar and play Avesh Khan; Siraj may come in for Bumrah. If you want to rest Chahal also, then you can give Kuldeep Yadav some game time."

"If they want to rest Ravindra Jadeja – I don’t think they will, but if they do, then Ravi Bishnoi can get a game as an outside chance. That’s the kind of combination you may see. So I don’t think there will be any changes in the batting lineup, but we may see changes in the bowling attack."

Shreyas Iyer shines as India romp to victory in second T20I against Sri Lanka

On Saturday, Shreyas Iyer hit his second consecutive half-century as India chased down a target of 184 in Dharamsala with almost three overs to spare.

Pathum Nissanka's 75 and a whirlwind 19-ball 47 had powered Sri Lanka to 183-5, earlier in the day.

In response, India lost Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the Powerplay. However, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson took the hosts to a comfortable position with an 84-run stand.

After Samson's dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja came in and smashed a blistering 45 off 18. Iyer, meanwhile, ended the match unbeaten on 74 off 44, with six boundaries and four sixes, his second unbeaten fifty in the series.

Jadeja hit seven boundaries and a six, while Samson hit two fours and three maximums. The hosts have now won 11 T20Is on the trot.

