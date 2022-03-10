Pathum Nissanka likely to be ruled out of 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test: Reports

In a major blow to Sri Lanka's already dismal tour of India, in-form opening batter Pathum Nissanka is now likely to be ruled out of the second Test in Bengaluru.

According to reports in the Sri Lankan media, the 23-year-old aggravated some old back issues during training in the lead-up to the game. His unbeaten 133-ball 61 in the first innings, which included 11 fours, was one of the few positives for the hosts from their innings and 222-run defeat in the first Test in Mohali.

A Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official confirmed the development to CricWire, saying:

“Pathum has some back pain from one of his previous injuries, we will monitor his situation but he is unlikely to play."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Pathum Nissanka, just into 11th innings of his Test career, has 5 fifty and 1 hundred - he 23-year-old and 60+ average in First class career. Pathum Nissanka, just into 11th innings of his Test career, has 5 fifty and 1 hundred - he 23-year-old and 60+ average in First class career.

He has been brilliant for Sri Lanka in the last few months across formats. Even in the T20I series that preceded the Tests, the right-hander was his team's second-highest run-getter with 76 runs from three games.

Who'll replace Pathum Nissanka in Sri Lanka's playing 11?

Rex Clementine @RexClementine Not so good news from Bangalore after SL’s training session. Pathum Nissanka unlikely to feature in 2nd Test due to a back injury. In comes Kusal Mendis. His first game in Indian soil across all formats. Quite surprising that he has not played here at all given he debuted in 2015 Not so good news from Bangalore after SL’s training session. Pathum Nissanka unlikely to feature in 2nd Test due to a back injury. In comes Kusal Mendis. His first game in Indian soil across all formats. Quite surprising that he has not played here at all given he debuted in 2015

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis are the two reserve batters available to replace Nissanka in the team. Mendis, who missed the first Test due to a hamstring injury, is now available for selection and is the front-runner.

In 47 Tests, Mendis has scored 3022 runs, including seven centuries and 11 fifties, at an average of 34.74 . Once considered a certain future superstar, Mendis missed six months of international action due to a stringent ban for breaking bio-bubble rules during the Lankans' tour of England last year. Interestingly, Mendis' ban allowed Nissanka an entry and a consistent run in the national team in the first place.

This will not only be Mendis' first Test since the ban but also his first in India. Despite a career spanning almost six years, the 27-year-old has never played in the neighboring country. Sri Lanka will hope he brings in some fresh luck as they try and win their first game of the tour.

Edited by Samya Majumdar