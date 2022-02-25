Ravindra Jadeja will bat higher up the order more often for India - Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma explained the decision to promote Ravindra Jadeja up the order against Sri Lanka on Thursday. He said that the team management plans to use him higher up the order more often.

Jadeja, returning to the team after an injury layoff, batted at no.4 as the hosts scored a mammoth 199-2 in the first T20I in Lucknow. The hosts eventually won by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda T20Is and it is the largest winning streak for India in T20Is



#India #SriLanka #INDvSL India have now won their lastT20Is and it is the largest winning streak for India in T20Is India have now won their last 🔟 T20Is and it is the largest winning streak for India in T20Is 💪🇮🇳 #India #SriLanka #INDvSL https://t.co/wy7EJEzbhn

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sharma said:

"Very happy with Jadeja's return. We want more from him; that is why we asked him to bat higher. You will see that happening more and more in the games that he plays for India. I want him to bat up the order more."

The captain added:

"He is a very improved batter, so we will try and see if we can promote him going forward."

Speaking about batting on big grounds, which India can expect in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, Sharma said:

"We are very clear with what we want to achieve with him in white-ball cricket. I love playing on big grounds, because that is when you will be tested as a batter. Here you got to use a bit of batsmanship as well."

India also had a few dropped chances in the field, so the captain said he wants the team to improve their fielding as well.

"It's consistently happening. We are dropping easy catches. Our fielding coach has some work to do. Come Australia, we want to be a great fielding side," Sharma said.

It was just about getting the kind of game that he had today - Rohit Sharma on Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was named the Player of the Match for his blistering knock of 89 off 56 deliveries as the left-hander put behind a poor patch of recent form. It marked the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20Is.

Kishan and Rohit Sharma put on a 111-run opening stand to set the platform for India before Shreyas Iyer's blitzkrieg knock of 57 off 28 deliveries set up a tall target.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



BCCI



#India #SriLanka #INDvSL Ishan Kishan is awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant knockBCCI Ishan Kishan is awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock 💥📷 BCCI#India #SriLanka #INDvSL https://t.co/vEtz0W3y6G

Kishan struggled in the T20I series against the West Indies, but in Lucknow, he was in fine touch, showing some great strokeplay. Speaking about his opening partner, Rohit Sharma said:

"I know Ishan for a long time now. I know the mindset he has. I know the ability he has as well. It was just about getting the kind of game that he had today."

He added:

"It was so pleasing to watch from the other end. The way he constructed the innings was so good, that is usually a challenge for him."

The two teams will now meet in Dharamshala on Saturday for the second game.

Edited by Bhargav