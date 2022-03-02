Sachin Tendulkar reveals what is Virat Kohli's "immense achievement" ahead of 100th Test

Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test when he steps out against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday.

As one of the most prolific Test batters of his generation and a player who has put the longest format of the game above all else, it is a great milestone.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today shared a video of several of the country's Test icons sharing their views on Kohli and his special achievement.

Welcome to the -Test club Virat Kohli



greats share their thoughts on



Watch the full feature

Welcome to the 100-Test club Virat Kohli. Team India greats share their thoughts on Virat Kohli's landmark Test, his achievements & the impact he's had on Indian cricket.

Speaking in the video, legendary batter and all-time highest run-getter in Tests -- Sachin Tendulkar -- recalled when Kohli was first noticed in the Indian dressing room.

"I remember, the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were playing the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia. That's when there were certain players in the team who were discussing about you, that this is one player to watch out for. Achchi batting karta hai (he bats well)," Tendulkar said.

He went on to say:

"After that we played cricket together for India. Not for long, but whatever time we spent together, it was evident that you were good at learning things. You wanted to keep working on your game and continue getting better."

Tendulkar went on to call him a "terrific role model" and pointed out what one of his biggest contributions to Indian cricket is.

"You've been a terrific role model as far as fitness is concerned. But your real strength is that you've been able to motivate the next generation. That's your immense contribution to Indian cricket," Tendulkar said.

"Achievement he can be very proud of" - Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly congratulate Virat Kohli

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also spoke in the video and congratulated Virat Kohli on a "fantastic achievement."

"It's not easy to play 100 Test matches. Test cricket is not easy. To be able to play one is great, to be able to play 100 is a fantastic achievement. It is an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of," Dravid said.

He noted how he was batting alongside Kohli on his debut Test and praised how he has grown as a cricketer and as a person.

"I think he's sort of really carried this team for a long time. He has been the captain for the last 5-6 years. He has always delivered. He averages above 50 after 100 Test matches. It's a great achievement for one of India's greatest players," Dravid said.

He also backed Kohli to have a much longer career and said he won't just be satisfied with playing 100 Tests.

Sourav Ganguly, a former India captain himself, said:

"Virat's had a great journey. Starting 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached today is an exceptional achievement," he said.

Virender Sehwag, Dilip Vengsarkar and Ishant Sharma were some of the others who congratulated him and hailed his career in the video.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



RP Singhla, treasurer of PCA has confirmed that Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test in the presence of a crowd

Virat Kohli's landmark Test was originally going to be played behind closed doors, but it was recently confirmed that fans will be allowed to watch and celebrate one of India's greats.

