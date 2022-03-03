"Sri Lanka generally have a spinner who brings in the mystery element" - Sanjay Bangar says the visitors can test Team India

Sanjay Bangar believes Sri Lanka can pose a challenge to Team India in the upcoming Test series between the two sides.

The Lankans have never won a Test match in India. However, they have won both the Test matches they have played in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and will hope to continue with the winning momentum.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar was asked about the likely threat to Team India from Sri Lanka. He replied:

"They [Sri Lanka] have been a decent team. Sri Lanka generally have a spinner who brings in the mystery element and they back him as well. But the sort of pitches that are there in Mohali and Bangalore, they may not be spin conducive, they are hard pitches, I don't think there will be too much turn."

While observing that the conditions might not suit the Sri Lankan spinners, the former India cricketer feels the visiting team's pacers could pose a threat. Bangar observed:

"So there will not be too much threat from their spinners but they have some good fast bowlers, they have two good bowlers who can bowl at more than 140 kph. So the Indian team can definitely be tested there."

Sanjay Bangar was quick to add that the current Indian team needs to be commended for registering back-to-back Test series wins in Sri Lanka. He said:

"There have been many Indian teams who have gone to Sri Lanka and not been able to win there. This team has done that twice, so you can't take that away from this team."

Team India defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 and 3-0 respectively in their last two Test visits to the island nation. However, Virat Kohli's side could only register a 1-0 win in the last three-match series they played at home against the Lankans.

"I don't think there will be any change" - Sanjay Bangar on Team India making changes for the pink-ball Test

Team India have won both the pink-ball Tests at home

Sanjay Bangar was also asked if Team India would look to make any personnel changes for the pink-ball Test. He responded:

"I don't think there will be any change. Team India is on the path of consistency and giving continuous chances to the players. The adjustment will be required in the skills, on how the batters will have to try to play late or how the close-in fielders can adjust to the slightly harder ball."

Sanjay Bangar concluded by predicting a 2-0 series win for Team India against the visiting Lankan side.

