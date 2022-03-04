"Team management must give Hanuma Vihari a long run"- Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes Indian batter Hanuma Vihari deserves a long rope in the Test team at No.3 position. Vihari had started his Test career batting at No.6, but ever since India shifted to a five-bowler theory, the right-hander has often found himself warming the bench.

Now that Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the Indian team, coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma have entrusted Vihari with the duty to bat at No.3. Saba Karim reckons it is his solid technique that has given him this opportunity.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Khelneeti', Saba Karim explained the importance of having a technically sound player like Vihari in the ranks.

"I think the biggest reason (for Hanuma Vihari batting at No.3) is he has a solid defensive technique and especially in overseas conditions, you need to have a technically solid player. Hanuma Vihari has shown that capability in South Africa and Australia and I think the team management should give him a long run. Vihari bats with immense concentration and can concentrate for a long time."

Thought Kuldeep Yadav had a chance to play in this Test: Saba Karim

Karim also opined that left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav could have had an opportunity to play as the third spinner and make his Test comeback against Sri Lanka. Kuldeep is another player that has often been used as a backup and hasn't got a long run in the team.

The left-arm wrist-spinner was impressive on the Sri Lanka tour last year and Karim felt he could have had an impact in the ongoing Test. However, he also explained why India opted for two off-spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav.

"Even I thought Kuldeep Yadav had a chance to play in this Test. But I think they are playing two off-spinners because Sri Lanka have a lot of left-handers. Kuldeep Yadav has got limited chances and ever since he has returned to the Indian team, there have been improvements in his bowling. He bowled well in Sri Lanka too and you always get the benefit of a mystery spinner even if the wicket is flat," Saba Karim concluded.

India have made a good start to the first Test as despite losing a couple of wickets, they scored 109 runs in the first session.

Edited by Diptanil Roy