"He has given the same sense of calm to the Indian dressing room as Pujara used to" - Sunil Gavaskar on Hanuma Vihari's knock in 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar praised Hanuma Vihari's composed knock on day one of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old was promoted to the No. 3 position, previously held by Cheteshwar Pujara in the longest format of the game.

Vihari came on to bat in the first session after the dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma. Having batted at No.3 previously for his state and at the India A level, he looked at ease on a surface that largely favored batting.

The Hyderabad cricketer, over the course of his international career, has been a back-up option for overseas series. The ongoing Test marked only his second Test appearance at home. He registered the fifth half-century of his career, and the innings drew praise from the legendary cricketer.

Speaking on the post-lunch panel for Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"He has given the same sense of calm to the Indian dressing room as Pujara used to. When Pujara was at the crease, you could breathe easy. You knew that one end would be tight."

Gavaskar added:

"Look at the time he has to get into position. Very impressive. He was impressive in South Africa where the pitches were far more difficult. The way he farmed the strike in the 2nd innings to bat with the tail and get valuable runs."

Vihari departed after scoring 58 off 128 deliveries. The batter dragged a Vishwa Fernando delivery onto his stumps.

"Not once would the dressing room have felt any nervousness" - Sunil Gavaskar

Vihari countered the pace of Lahiru Kumara and the wily spin bowling of Lasith Embuldeniya with equal efficiency. He largely played with soft hands over the course of his innings and stitched a valuable 90-run stand with Virat Kohli for the third wicket.

Crediting Vihari for batting with sheer assurance, Gavaskar said:

"He has been very impressive. Look at the straightness of the bat. Most of the runs have come from full face of the bat. Not once would the dressing room have felt any nervousness because of the way he has been batting. He has looked so good."

India are beginning to rebuild after losing the wicket of Vihari midway through the second session. The hosts are currently 228-5 with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava